1950S
Lauren Bush: All My Treasures
Not unlike Chris Connor or any number of less-remembered jazz singers from the 1950s, Lauren Bush on All My Treasures swings at a post-bop tempo, her voice gliding easily across the tricky turns. more
Nov 15, 2016 2:02 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Life Over the Tavern
Set in 1950s Buffalo, Over the Tavern is rooted in acclaimed playwright Tom Dudzick’s childhood experiences. Rudy, the 12-year-old protagonist, butts heads with the dogmatic Sister Clarissa as she tries to subdue his more
Mar 14, 2013 2:06 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Baby Boomer Comedy
Tom Dudzick's domestic comedy Over the Tavern is one of those period pieces that feels a bit chronologically ambiguous. It's been produced so many times since it first appeared in the mid-1990s that it scarcely more
Mar 6, 2013 4:09 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater