Concert Announcement Round-Up: Mike Doughty, Andrew W.K., Nero, Tyga, Tech N9ne
<p> Milwaukee\'s spring concert calender was fleshed out considerably over the last week, with big announcements from several venues. Among the performers visiting the city in the coming months are rappers Tyga and Tech N9ne, dubstep star Nero, pa.. more
Feb 1, 2012 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
African American Friendships Explored in VERBAL ACUMEN
Staged readings work remarkably well with scripts that peel-back all of the elements of production and exist primarily on a raw, emotional level. Written by Olivia Dawson and Ray Proctor, Verbal Acumen sounds like it fits the bill remarkably .. more
Jul 18, 2011 12:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee's 1956 gets better with age. After a couple of early releases steeped in crushingly heavy alt-rock riffs and Helmet-inspired screeds, the trio matured in satisfying directions on their 2007 record, Saboteur , which they spent more
May 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Big Bang, Small Bucks III @ Dean Jensen Gallery
ART TALK- BIG BANG, SMALL BUCKS III @ DEAN JENSEN GALLERY Dean Jensen Gallery brought the annual Big Bang Small Bucks III exhibition back to his walls for December and January to open 2011. Jensen extends an invitation to 25 artists from Milw.. more
Jan 6, 2011 12:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Antler Antennas Close 2010 with a New EP
Dec 22, 2010 5:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Seven Keys and One Missed Opportunity
The Milwaukee Rep's Seven Keys To Slaughter Peak is everything one would expect it to be. Exiting Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy's final show at the Rep's helm is a solidly entertaining comedy thriller. Hanreddy, who has helped maintain the Re.. more
Mar 28, 2010 5:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ten Years of 1956
Though countless bands have dissolvedsince this decade began, local alt-rockers 1956 have Tonight We Kiss ,Local Music more
Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Local Music
Milwaukee's 1956 pounds out the heavy, chugging alternative-rock riffs that proliferated throughout the early '90s, but underneath the grind, the band reveals an unexpected softer side. "Persistent," one of the standout tracks from
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Record Store Day
Record Store Day began last year as an attempt to lure traffic to often-struggling independent music stores with a series of ultra-rare, Record Store Day-only releases. This year’s crop of collectibles includes releases from Bob Dylan, The ... more
Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Record Store Day 2009
Dan DuChaine may be the only record store owner who's actually trying to drive traffic awa Buzzcity ,Local Music more
Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Milwaukee's 1956 gets better with age. After a couple of early releases steeped in c
Jan 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Saboteur ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
May 29 - Jun. 4
Thursday, May 29 Barbara Walters @ Alverno College’s Pitman Theatre, 7 p.m. Whowould want to know the lurid details of iconic journalist BarbaraWalters’ sex life? Apparently plenty of people. This year the queen ofcelebrity inter... more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee