RSS

1956

blogimage7885.jpe

<p> Milwaukee\'s spring concert calender was fleshed out considerably over the last week, with big announcements from several venues. Among the performers visiting the city in the coming months are rappers Tyga and Tech N9ne, dubstep star Nero, pa.. more

Feb 1, 2012 6:00 PM On Music

  Staged readings work remarkably well with scripts that peel-back all of the elements of production and exist primarily on a raw, emotional level. Written by Olivia Dawson and Ray Proctor, Verbal Acumen sounds like it fits the bill remarkably .. more

Jul 18, 2011 12:16 PM Theater

blogimage14751.jpe

Milwaukee's 1956 gets better with age. After a couple of early releases steeped in crushingly heavy alt-rock riffs and Helmet-inspired screeds, the trio matured in satisfying directions on their 2007 record, Saboteur , which they spent more

May 6, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

ART TALK- BIG BANG, SMALL BUCKS III @ DEAN JENSEN GALLERY Dean Jensen Gallery brought the annual Big Bang Small Bucks III exhibition back to his walls for December and January to open 2011. Jensen extends an invitation to 25 artists from Milw.. more

Jan 6, 2011 12:35 PM Visual Arts

blogimage6192.jpe

Dec 22, 2010 5:26 PM On Music

The Milwaukee Rep's Seven Keys To Slaughter Peak is everything one would expect it to be. Exiting Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy's final show at the Rep's helm is a solidly entertaining comedy thriller. Hanreddy, who has helped maintain the Re.. more

Mar 28, 2010 5:13 PM Theater

blogimage7885.jpe

Though countless bands have dissolvedsince this decade began, local alt-rockers 1956 have Tonight We Kiss ,Local Music more

Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage7094.jpe

Milwaukee’s 1956 pounds out the heavy, chugging alternative-rock riffs that proliferated throughout the early ’90s, but underneath the grind, the band reveals an unexpected softer side. “Persistent,” one of the standout tracks from more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6232.jpe

Record Store Day began last year as an attempt to lure traffic to often-struggling independent music stores with a series of ultra-rare, Record Store Day-only releases. This year’s crop of collectibles includes releases from Bob Dylan, The ... more

Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6192.jpe

Dan DuChaine may be the only record store owner who's actually trying to drive traffic awa Buzzcity ,Local Music more

Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

blogimage5105.jpe

Milwaukee’s 1956 gets better with age. After a couple of early releases steeped in c Saboteur ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2313.jpe

  Saboteur ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

1211950189483ce46da9bc660.jpg.jpe

Thursday, May 29 Barbara Walters @ Alverno College’s Pitman Theatre, 7 p.m. Whowould want to know the lurid details of iconic journalist BarbaraWalters’ sex life? Apparently plenty of people. This year the queen ofcelebrity inter... more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES