RSS

1960S Tv Shows

ihatehollywood_rogermoore.jpg.jpe

Roger Moore enjoyed few big screen roles before inheriting Sean Connery’s license tokill in the James Bond franchise. But he had served a long apprenticeship ontelevision, especially in the popular British export “The Saint” (1962-1969),wher.. more

May 28, 2015 2:45 PM I Hate Hollywood

With his twisted smile and slightly awkward manner, Anthony Perkins was ideally cast in the rather strange, dark musical “Evening Primrose.” Based on John Collier’s short story and adorned with songs by the melodious Stephen Sondheim, “Evening P.. more

Oct 27, 2010 12:36 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11665.jpe

The largest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals, German Fest this year features dancers, polka, costumes, games of sheepshead, mask-carving activities, a blacksmith and genealogist, and almost criminally adorable dachshund races, but more

Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5991.jpe

Having already burned through two drummers and two bassists during their whirlwind, three-year tenure, Cute Is What We Aim For have endured enough reported personal conflicts to drive a season of “The Hills”—which is appropriate, since t more

Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES