1960S
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 25, 2017
In this French film, Things to Come, Nathalie’s ordered life as a philosophy lecturer begins to unravel. Isabelle Huppert leads the cast in fine, low-key performances. more
May 23, 2017 3:15 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Money Chicha: Echo en Mexico (Vampisoul)
Chicha was a genre that developed in 1960s Latin America as native musicians overheard the distant sounds of rock and got their hands on fuzz boxes and distortion devices. Money Chicha are contemporary revivalists, exploring the exotic timb... more
Aug 9, 2016 3:34 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Chicago Chronicle
In The Third Coast: When Chicago Built the American Dream, Chicago native Thomas Dyja transports readers to a time in the Windy City’s recent past when artists and innovators flourished. Focusing on the years between more
Apr 19, 2013 5:07 PM Jenni Herrick Books
West of Center: Art and the Counterculture Experiment in America, 1965-1977 (University of Minnesota Press), ed. by Elissa Auther and Adam Lerner
Much of the art history of the 1960s focuses on New York, especially Andy Warhol and other proponents of Pop Art as well as Fluxus and other trends toward performance. As West of Center reminds us, the myopic focus needs to be expanded to i... more
Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Tom Brokaw's Generation
Tom Brokaw popularized the idea of “the Greatest Generation” and more recently the amiable news anchor has focused on his own generation. The History Channel documentary “1968 With Tom Brokaw,” out now on DVD, examines a year that virtually every.. more
Mar 29, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Art Under Construction
The JohnMichael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) is beginning a seven-month publicproject that Battle of the Pictures ,Art more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts