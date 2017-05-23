RSS

In this French film, Things to Come, Nathalie’s ordered life as a philosophy lecturer begins to unravel. Isabelle Huppert leads the cast in fine, low-key performances. more

May 23, 2017 3:15 PM Home Movies

Chicha was a genre that developed in 1960s Latin America as native musicians overheard the distant sounds of rock and got their hands on fuzz boxes and distortion devices. Money Chicha are contemporary revivalists, exploring the exotic timb... more

Aug 9, 2016 3:34 PM Album Reviews

In The Third Coast: When Chicago Built the American Dream, Chicago native Thomas Dyja transports readers to a time in the Windy City’s recent past when artists and innovators flourished. Focusing on the years between more

Apr 19, 2013 5:07 PM Books

Much of the art history of the 1960s focuses on New York, especially Andy Warhol and other proponents of Pop Art as well as Fluxus and other trends toward performance. As West of Center reminds us, the myopic focus needs to be expanded to i... more

Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Tom Brokaw popularized the idea of “the Greatest Generation” and more recently the amiable news anchor has focused on his own generation. The History Channel documentary “1968 With Tom Brokaw,” out now on DVD, examines a year that virtually every.. more

Mar 29, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

The JohnMichael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) is beginning a seven-month publicproject that Battle of the Pictures ,Art more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

