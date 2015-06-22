1968
Summerfest '68!
On Tuesday, the Rolling Stones – perhaps the biggest (easilythe most expensive) act Summerfest has ever booked – will kick off this year’sevent at the Marcus Amphitheatre. While Summerfest is now synonymous with food,beer, cup-stacking,and mus.. more
Jun 22, 2015 5:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Magic Sam: Live at the Avant Garde, June 22, 1968 (Delmark)
No Chicago blues star burned brighter or flamed out faster than Magic Sam Maghett, “The King of West Side Blues.” In 1968, he electrified Milwaukee’s East Side Avant more
Aug 18, 2014 1:08 AM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Swingle Singers join MSO for Berio’s ‘Sinfonia’
Luciano Berio’s Sinfonia for eight voices and orchestra, composed in 1968, captures the atmosphere of that turbulent year. It reverberates with the angst engendered by the war and the spirit of rebellion that arose more
Mar 18, 2013 4:31 PM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music
‘How to Wreck a Nice Beach’
In How to Wreck a Nice Beach: The Vocoder From World War II to Hip-Hop, The Machine Speaks (Stop Smiling Books), Dave Tompkins traces the fascinating history of this device from its use in guarding a secure phone line for Roosevelt and Chur... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books