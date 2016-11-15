RSS

19Th Century

oursisterrepublics.jpg.jpe

Simón Bolívar declared that the U.S. was “destined by Providence to plague America with miseries in the name of Liberty.” Northwestern University history professor Caitlin Fitz quotes Bolívar to illustrate the often-fraught relations bet... more

Nov 15, 2016 2:20 PM Books

veto.jpg.jpe

Lookclosely: It’s there.Aseven-figure contract with Milwaukee County to privatize concessions, retailand catering at the Milwaukee County Zoo. See it? The contractwas inserted into the budget by the Abele administration. Then stripped ou.. more

Nov 20, 2014 5:24 PM Daily Dose

blogimage10960.jpe

In the early 19th century, 23-year-old Mary Remington meticulously stitched samplers and an exquisite whitework quilt. Along with faithfully practicing her needlework, Remington also wrote 29 letters to her fiancé, who often worked on the o... more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

