2 Guns
2 Guns, Mexican Standoff
Bobby(Denzel Washington) and Stig (Mark Wahlberg) pull up to a small town diner inan old Challenger and proceed to plan a bank robbery. They are the odd coupleof 2 Guns ,a buddy comedy coupled with a crime thriller. Bobby and St.. more
Aug 2, 2013 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: July 30
This action-comedy was originally conceived as a vehicle for Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, in the wake of their Wedding Crashers success. Years passed before the project was assigned to Baltasar Kormákur, an Icelandic director who went with... more
Jul 31, 2013 12:15 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran
Thirty years after the Islamic Revolution, “Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran” brings the work of 20 photographers to Milwaukee (at the Haggerty Museum of Art through Jan. 17, 2010). Despite cultural sanctions imposed by t... more
Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee