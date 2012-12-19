RSS

2007

sugarstems.jpg.jpe

A self-described “poppy, fun rock ‘n’ roll band,” Sugar Stems will release their second album, Can’t Wait, at a Dec. 21 show at the Cactus Club. They hope it won’t be their last day on earth. more

Dec 19, 2012 2:25 PM Music Feature

I kept watching Jim Doyle deliver the State of the State last night and kept wondering what was missing. I think I figured it out. He is not having any fun. He smiles, introduces lots of people in the audience, shakes hands, but its part of his jo.. more

Jan 24, 2008 5:00 AM News Features

blogimage363.jpe

Ziegler joined the state’s highest court at the same time she’s under investig Whales Hover(ed) ,Expresso more

Jan 3, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

blogimage241.jpe

The V100.7 Holiday Jam was probably the cruelest concert I have ever attended. It began promisingly enough: V100.7 DJ Reggie Smooth, the evening's emcee, announced that scheduled opener Soulja Boy wouldn't be performing, since the day.. more

Dec 31, 2007 10:00 PM On Music

blogimage210.jpe

Dec 22, 2007 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage271.jpe

The year startedon a high note,at least for progressives.At longlast, Democrats took Greetings! ,Cover Story more

Dec 19, 2007 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage241.jpe

December 13, 2007 Movieshave not been around long enough to acquire a degree of pr The Golden Compass ,A&E Feature more

Dec 14, 2007 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

I’d like to sincerely thank your readers for recognizing me as “Best Milwaukee BeadStyle ,Letters more

Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage210.jpe

November 15, 2007 Legendarynerd rockers They Might Be Giants (TMBG) brought their Flood ,Concert Reviews more

Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 6 Comments

blogimage160.jpe

Best Bike Trail Oak Leaf Trail Runners-up: Glacial Drumlin, Hank Aaron State Effective Date: November 1, 2007 ,Cover Story more

Dec 11, 2007 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

GoneOctober 11, 2007 | 07:04 AMI've been less than diligent about blogging this week and it's because I finally joined the technological age and got an ipod. This means that I do nothing from the time I get home from work until the time I go to.. more

Oct 11, 2007 4:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES