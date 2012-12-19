2007
Sugar Stems: Amps and Moxie
A self-described “poppy, fun rock ‘n’ roll band,” Sugar Stems will release their second album, Can’t Wait, at a Dec. 21 show at the Cactus Club. They hope it won’t be their last day on earth. more
Dec 19, 2012 2:25 PM Tea Krulos Music Feature
State of the State
I kept watching Jim Doyle deliver the State of the State last night and kept wondering what was missing. I think I figured it out. He is not having any fun. He smiles, introduces lots of people in the audience, shakes hands, but its part of his jo.. more
Jan 24, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Justice Ziegler Voted Top Newsmaker of 2007
Ziegler joined the state’s highest court at the same time she’s under investig Whales Hover(ed) ,Expresso more
Jan 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Lil Wayne @ The V100.7 Holiday Jam
The V100.7 Holiday Jam was probably the cruelest concert I have ever attended. It began promisingly enough: V100.7 DJ Reggie Smooth, the evening's emcee, announced that scheduled opener Soulja Boy wouldn't be performing, since the day.. more
Dec 31, 2007 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rivers Cuomo and the (old) New Radical
Dec 22, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
What happened?
The year startedon a high note,at least for progressives.At longlast, Democrats took Greetings! ,Cover Story more
Dec 19, 2007 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 1 Comments
Greatest Movie of All Time
December 13, 2007 Movieshave not been around long enough to acquire a degree of pr The Golden Compass ,A&E Feature more
Dec 14, 2007 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature 1 Comments
Thanks for the Votes
I’d like to sincerely thank your readers for recognizing me as “Best Milwaukee BeadStyle ,Letters more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 4 Comments
They Might Be Giants @ Turner Hall Ballroom
November 15, 2007 Legendarynerd rockers They Might Be Giants (TMBG) brought their Flood ,Concert Reviews more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM John Figlesthaler Concert Reviews 6 Comments
Best of Milwaukee 2007
Best Bike Trail Oak Leaf Trail Runners-up: Glacial Drumlin, Hank Aaron State Effective Date: November 1, 2007 ,Cover Story more
Dec 11, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE 2 Comments
Gone
GoneOctober 11, 2007 | 07:04 AMI've been less than diligent about blogging this week and it's because I finally joined the technological age and got an ipod. This means that I do nothing from the time I get home from work until the time I go to.. more
Oct 11, 2007 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports