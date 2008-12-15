RSS

2008

blogimage2165.jpe

I was out last week, so I only just caught Stereogum's awesome "In Memoriam 2008" feature, a hilarious Oscar-styled tribute to the bands that broke up this year. Really, there were no big loses. Bands like Georgie James and Be Your Own Pet were to.. more

Dec 15, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

This is the 21st anniversary of the annual lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender film/vi Were the World Mine ,Sponsored Events more

Sep 6, 2008 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

blogimage2185.jpe

“Forme, Omar’s age has always been the greatest factor,” says Mi Toronto Star ,Books more

May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Books

blogimage2165.jpe

The California emo-punk group Thrice has been toying with some unexpectedly light—almost Coldplay-ish—pop sounds lately, so it should be interested to see if they’ve softened their hard-e,Today in Milwaukee more

May 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1033.jpe

In January,the Traveling Shepherd invited readers to submit nominations for theirfavorit Shepherd Express ,Traveling Shepherd more

Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage935.jpe

When we hear that sedition is raging out of control at the University of Wisconsi UWM Post ,Taking Liberties more

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

blogimage933.jpe

Last week, Assembly Speaker Mike Huebsch (R-West Salem) and the chair of the Natural Res The Great Lakes Water Wars, ,News Features more

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage937.jpe

EVERYONE WAS WRITIN AMERICAN GANGSTER ,Cover Story more

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

The longest-running Rocky Horror Picture Show troupe in the world, celebrates its 30th ann The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 9, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage367.jpe

After storms, comb the beach for shipwreck artifacts. (920-794-7480, www.dnr.state.wi.us/o Shepherd Express ,Traveling Shepherd more

Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments

blogimage83.jpe

Dennis Kucinich Website: Dennis Kucinich Blog: Dennis' Blog Videos: chiquangue ,Elections more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Elections 1 Comments

blogimage80.jpe

Christopher Dodd Website: Chris Dodd Blog: Chris' Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Elections 1 Comments

blogimage79.jpe

Hillary Rodham Clinton Website: Hillary Rodham Clinton Blog: Hillary's Blog chiquangue ,Elections more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Elections

blogimage86.jpe

Michael Huckabee Website: Michael Huckabee Blog: Michael's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Elections 6 Comments

blogimage89.jpe

John McCain Website: John McCain Blog: John's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Elections 2 Comments

blogimage84.jpe

Barack Obama Website: Barack Obama Blog: Barack's Blog Videos: chiquangue ,Elections more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Elections 2 Comments

blogimage82.jpe

Mike Gravel Website: Mike Gravel Blog: Mike's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Elections 2 Comments

blogimage87.jpe

Duncan Hunter Website: Duncan Hunter Blog: No blog Video: Duncan on Youtube chiquangue ,Elections more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Elections 1 Comments

blogimage81.jpe

John Edwards Website: John Edwards Blog: John's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Elections

blogimage90.jpe

Mitt Romney Website: Mitt Romney Blog: Mitt's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Elections

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES