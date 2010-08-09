2009-2010 Season
2009-2010 Year In Review Pt. 2
The second half of the 2009/2010 theatre year has had some really interesting points. Here are some highlights:JANUARY: ONE MAN--ONE WOMAN DRAMASJanuary featured a pair of compelling one man/ one woman dramas in the heart of the theatre distri.. more
Aug 9, 2010 9:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
2009-2010 Year In Review Pt. 1
The 2009-2010 Milwaukee Theatre year comes to a close as a number of theatre companies open their doors for the 2010-2011 season. 09/10 began with the 4th Annual Milwaukee Comedy fest and ended with the 5th Annual Milwaukee Comedy Fest. Here are .. more
Aug 8, 2010 2:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Chris Cleave
While Chris Cleave, the author of the Little Bee is a British journalist, his fictional novel about an illegal immigrant in England certainly hits at the current American debate of what should be done with current illegal aliens in the Stat... more
Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Dan Auerbach
Heartache, paranoia and the purest form of analog recordings are saturated into the recent solo debut from Dan Auerbach. Not veering from his sound as a member of The Black Keys, Auerbach passionately connects psychedelia, soul and blues wi... more
Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Michele Le Claire Album Reviews