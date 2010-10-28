RSS

2010 Budget

blogimage5995.jpe

Well, this seems like a no-brainer. Anyone following the long, sad saga of Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s 2010 budget knew that it was a sham. Walker had included $32 million of wage and benefits concessions that had nev.. more

Oct 28, 2010 7:03 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5778.jpe

Sep 1, 2010 2:42 PM Daily Dose

blogimage4986.jpe

Mar 3, 2010 7:12 PM Daily Dose

blogimage4961.jpe

Feb 25, 2010 7:43 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5995.jpe

With a punchy, horn-filled lineup that mirrors those of the classic Blue Note sessions, pianist Bill Charlap leads a septet of players for this tour behind the 70th anniversary of the record label, perhaps the most influential in the histor... more

Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5778.jpe

Headlights, a Chicago indie-pop quintet featuring Decibully’s Nick Sanborn, tops a 10 p.m. bill at Stonefly tonight that also features two of Milwaukee’s most fun live bands: John The Savage, whose megaphone- and trumpet-assisted live shows... more

Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments

blogimage4986.jpe

Though they’re clearly influenced by the Jesus Lizard and other seminal acts from Touch and Go’s back catalog, Milwaukee’s Pigs on Ice play their tightly wound punk and post-punk with a th,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4961.jpe

Though the parts about a failing band may ring a little bit too close to home during these It’s A Wonderful Life ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage4520.jpe

Brian Case already claims ties to two fine Chicago indie-rock bands, the mostly retired 90 Day Men and the far more active The Ponys, but he makes a push for three with his latest band, Disappears. This new,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sources:  ESPN and USAToday ,Sports more

Nov 16, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports 4 Comments

blogimage4494.jpe

Pigeon John continues his string of upbeat, irreverent releases with his latest album, Pig Pigeon John…and the Summertime Pool Party ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 13 Comments

blogimage4431.jpe

Based on a play and also paced like one, Dial M For Murder is perhaps the most talky of Al Dial M For Murder ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Daily Dose

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Daily Dose

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Daily Dose

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Daily Dose

SOCIAL UPDATES