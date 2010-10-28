2010 Budget
Scott Walker’s 2010 Budget Not in “Good Faith”
Well, this seems like a no-brainer. Anyone following the long, sad saga of Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s 2010 budget knew that it was a sham. Walker had included $32 million of wage and benefits concessions that had nev.. more
Oct 28, 2010 7:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Breaking: Walker Orders Four More Furlough Days for Represented Workers
Sep 1, 2010 2:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
More Fallout from the Bad County Budget
Mar 3, 2010 7:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
County Approves Walker’s Plan to Hike Unpaid Furlough Days from 12 to 22
Feb 25, 2010 7:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Blue Note 7
With a punchy, horn-filled lineup that mirrors those of the classic Blue Note sessions, pianist Bill Charlap leads a septet of players for this tour behind the 70th anniversary of the record label, perhaps the most influential in the histor... more
Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Headlights
Headlights, a Chicago indie-pop quintet featuring Decibully’s Nick Sanborn, tops a 10 p.m. bill at Stonefly tonight that also features two of Milwaukee’s most fun live bands: John The Savage, whose megaphone- and trumpet-assisted live shows... more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments
Pigs on Ice
Though they’re clearly influenced by the Jesus Lizard and other seminal acts from Touch and Go’s back catalog, Milwaukee’s Pigs on Ice play their tightly wound punk and post-punk with a th,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
It's A Wonderful Life
Though the parts about a failing band may ring a little bit too close to home during these It’s A Wonderful Life ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Disappears
Brian Case already claims ties to two fine Chicago indie-rock bands, the mostly retired 90 Day Men and the far more active The Ponys, but he makes a push for three with his latest band, Disappears. This new,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
ESPN Describes a "Marquette Girl"
Sources: ESPN and USAToday ,Sports more
Nov 16, 2008 12:00 AM Andy Vogel More Sports 4 Comments
Pigeon John
Pigeon John continues his string of upbeat, irreverent releases with his latest album, Pig Pigeon John…and the Summertime Pool Party ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 13 Comments
Dial M For Murder
Based on a play and also paced like one, Dial M For Murder is perhaps the most talky of Al Dial M For Murder ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Update: County Union Agreements Voted Down
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
One More Shot at the County Budget
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Scott Walker Takes the Day Off While Others Clean Up His Mess
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Where’s Scott Walker?
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose