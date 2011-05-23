2011 Schedule
Summerfest Gets It Right This Year
Kanye West is playing Summerfest this year. That's an impressive concert for any festival under any circumstances, but West's June 30 Summerfest date is even more remarkable considering that it's his only announced show of the entire summer. Let.. more
May 23, 2011 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Flaming Lips, Wiz Khalifa to Play Summerfest's Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
Even by Summerfest standards, the festival's Harley-Davidson Roadhouse stage invites some really random lineups, and the stage's lineup for this year is no different. A rapper, a blues guitarist, an alternative-pop band, a couple of roots-rock ban.. more
Apr 29, 2011 1:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
And Here's the U.S. Cellular Stage Summerfest Schedule
Summerfest announced the headliners of its U.S. Cellular Connection Stage withLeinenkugel’s and FM 102/1 yesterday evening: June 29 Jack’s Mannequin 10 p.m.June 30 Neon Trees 8 p.m. Panic! At The Disco 10 p.m.J.. more
Apr 27, 2011 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Loretta Lynn and Hall and Oates to Headline Summerfest's Classic Rock Stage
Summerfest has announced the 2011 headliners for its M&I Classic Rock Stage. Loretta Lynn and Toots and the Maytals are among the pleasant surprises that join previously announced opening-night headliners Hall and Oates and a whole bunch of usual .. more
Apr 20, 2011 2:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Girl Talk, Maroon 5 to Play Summerfest's Miller Lite Oasis
Summerfest announces the 2011 headliners of its Miller Lite Oasis stage yesterday, a mix of perennials like O.A.R. and Matisyahu and more novel inclusions like Girl Talk and Maroon 5. The festival will next announce the lineup for its M&I Classic .. more
Apr 15, 2011 1:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summerfest Announces Briggs & Stratton Headliners
Apr 13, 2011 1:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jon Michael Route: For the Love of Metal
Metalsmith Jon Michael Route’s 30-year-plus career offers a contemporary interpretation of the ancient techniques of blacksmiths, tinsmiths and silversmiths. While the majority of the 25 works for the exhibition exist for functional use, ev... more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Girlfriend Experience
Nowadays, Steven Soderbergh is the hardest-working man in Hollywood. Since 2000, he has di Ocean's ,Film more
Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
This Business of Urban Music (Billboard Books), by James L. Walker Jr.
R&B, soul, gospel and hip-hop artists in Milwaukee (or anywhere) would do well to study entertainment lawyer James L. Walker Jr.'s extensive guide to getting one's business together in making a career out of urban music. Walker combines per... more
Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Books
House of Wax 3D
Vincent Price was one of the greatest horror actors of all time, yet he made very few genuinely great films. House of Wax is among his finest hours, a campy 1953 genre exercise that is grounded by a surprisingly sympathetic performance from... more
Jun 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Between the Words We Speak
"I am drawn to plays that I have not a clue how to do," says Gordon, a member of The Homecoming ,A&E Feature more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian A&E Feature
Jefferson Pinder: Anthology
The work of Washington, D.C.-based performance and video artist Jefferson Pinder, featured at Inova/Kenilworth through June 14, is a study of race through metaphorical opposites: figures in motion against backgrounds in stasis; dark in the ... more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee