2011 Tour
Paul Simon to Play the Riverside Theater
Iconic songwriter Paul Simon will headline the Riverside Theater on Friday, Nov. 11, the venue announced this morning. Simon is touring behind this April's So Beautiful of So What, one of his best reviewed albums since his landmark 1986 world-fusi.. more
Sep 23, 2011 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Okkervil River w/ Wye Oak @ The Pabst Theater
,Concert Reviews more
Sep 22, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Wilco to Play the Riverside in December
Alt-country pioneers and local favorites will return to Milwaukee this winter for a December 9 performance at the Riverside Theater, according to the band's website. The group will be touring behind their upcoming eighth album, The Whole Love, whi.. more
Sep 2, 2011 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bon Iver @ The Riverside Theater
Bon Iver launched its latest tour Friday night, playing the first of two sold-out shows at Bon Iver, Bon Iver ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 25, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Cheap Trick's "Dream Police" Returns to Potawatomi
After a 12-performance run last winter, Cheap Trick's Dream Police production will return to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino's Northern Lights Theater this fall for 10 more shows. The Milwaukee-only shows feature the band playing their entire 1977 alb.. more
Jul 15, 2011 1:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Stephen Malkmus to Play Turner Hall Ballroom in October
Stephen Malkmus will return to Milwaukee for a Friday, Oct. 7 concert at the Turner Hall Ballroom, the venue announced today. The former Pavement frontman will be touring behind his Beck-produced fifth solo album, Mirror Magic, which is scheduled .. more
Jun 14, 2011 1:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
TV on the Radio to Play the Pabst Theater
Jun 6, 2011 7:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jason Mraz is Summerfest's Final Marcus Amphitheater Headliner
Summerfest has announces its final Marcus Amphitheater headliner for 2011: Jason Mraz, the singer-songwriter responsible for most of those acoustic, vaguely reggae-ish shuffles you sometimes hear on adult-contemporary stations and in waiting rooms.. more
Jun 2, 2011 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Britney Spears to Play Summerfest
Britney Spears will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater on Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m., the festival announced this morning. Still a real force on the charts, the 29-year-old pop singer is touring behind her seventh album, Femme Fatale, and i.. more
May 16, 2011 1:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Keri Hilson to Play Marcus Amphitheater
Lil Wayne has added a 40-date second leg to his I Am Music tour, which includes a performance at Milwaukee's Marcus Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Supporting act Rick Ross will rejoin Lil Wayne for the second leg of the tour, but the rest of .. more
May 10, 2011 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cee Lo Green to Play the Rave in August
Cee Lo Green, the Atlanta singer who has reinvented himself over the years from a trigger-happy rapper to an affable soul man, will headline the Rave on Aug. 4, the venue announced this morning. The sometimes Gnarls Barkley frontman is touring be.. more
May 9, 2011 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bon Iver to Play the Riverside Theater on July 23
Following performances here with his side bands Gayngs and Volcano Choir, Justin Vernon will make his third Milwaukee appearance in less than a year on July 23, when his folk group Bon Iver returns to the Riverside Theater. The concert, announced .. more
Apr 25, 2011 1:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Peter Gabriel to Open Summerfest
Former Genesis singer Peter Gabriel will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on Summerfest's opening night, Wednesday, June 29, the festival announced this morning. The 61-year-old prog-rock founding father will be backed by the New Blood Orchestra, .. more
Mar 24, 2011 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kanye West to Headline the Marcus Amphitheater
Kanye West will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater on Thursday, June 30, the festival announced this morning. The concert appears to be the only summer performance announced so far for the star rapper, who released last year's best reviewed.. more
Mar 10, 2011 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The National to Return to The Riverside Theater
Following up their dazzling, sold-out concert in Milwaukee last August, The National will return to the Riverside Theater on Tuesday, April 26, the venue announced today. The bill has subsumed a smaller concert already scheduled for that date. The.. more
Feb 28, 2011 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Pixies Bring Their Audio-Visual "Doolittle" Tour to The Rave
Jan 20, 2011 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bright Eyes to Play The Riverside Theater
Bright Eyes will return to Milwaukee for a Sunday, April 3 show at the Riverside Theater, the venue announced this morning. The group will be touring behind its first album in four years, The People's Key, which frontman Conor Oberst recorded afte.. more
Jan 11, 2011 4:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Decemberists @ The Riverside Theater, Feb. 5, 2011
Portland indie-pop virtuosos The Decemberists will return to Milwaukee for a Feb. 5 concert at the Riverside Theater next year, the venue announced this morning. The group will be touring behind its latest album, The King is Dead, which is set for.. more
Nov 15, 2010 1:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
River Rhythms w/ Doo-Wop Daddies
Pere Marquette Park’s Wednesday night River Rhythms concert series continues tonight with Milwaukee’s very own Doo–Wop Daddies. Not just a clever band name, the Daddies are widely respected as the premiere local genre preservationists. , more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jon Michael Route: For the Love of Metal
Metalsmith Jon Michael Route’s 30-year-plus career offers a contemporary interpretation of the ancient techniques of blacksmiths, tinsmiths and silversmiths. While the majority of the 25 works for the exhibition exist for functional use, ev... more
Jul 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee