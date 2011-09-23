RSS

2011 Tour

blogimage7354.jpe

Iconic songwriter Paul Simon will headline the Riverside Theater on Friday, Nov. 11, the venue announced this morning. Simon is touring behind this April's So Beautiful of So What, one of his best reviewed albums since his landmark 1986 world-fusi.. more

Sep 23, 2011 1:33 PM On Music

blogimage16200.jpe

,Concert Reviews more

Sep 22, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage7257.jpe

Alt-country pioneers and local favorites will return to Milwaukee this winter for a December 9 performance at the Riverside Theater, according to the band's website. The group will be touring behind their upcoming eighth album, The Whole Love, whi.. more

Sep 2, 2011 3:27 PM On Music

blogimage15551.jpe

Bon Iver launched its latest tour Friday night, playing the first of two sold-out shows at Bon Iver, Bon Iver ,Concert Reviews more

Jul 25, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage7087.jpe

After a 12-performance run last winter, Cheap Trick's Dream Police production will return to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino's Northern Lights Theater this fall for 10 more shows. The Milwaukee-only shows feature the band playing their entire 1977 alb.. more

Jul 15, 2011 1:36 PM On Music

blogimage6981.jpe

Stephen Malkmus will return to Milwaukee for a Friday, Oct. 7 concert at the Turner Hall Ballroom, the venue announced today. The former Pavement frontman will be touring behind his Beck-produced fifth solo album, Mirror Magic, which is scheduled .. more

Jun 14, 2011 1:36 PM On Music

blogimage6960.jpe

Jun 6, 2011 7:07 PM On Music

blogimage6949.jpe

Summerfest has announces its final Marcus Amphitheater headliner for 2011: Jason Mraz, the singer-songwriter responsible for most of those acoustic, vaguely reggae-ish shuffles you sometimes hear on adult-contemporary stations and in waiting rooms.. more

Jun 2, 2011 2:00 PM On Music

blogimage6891.jpe

Britney Spears will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater on Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m., the festival announced this morning. Still a real force on the charts, the 29-year-old pop singer is touring behind her seventh album, Femme Fatale, and i.. more

May 16, 2011 1:27 PM On Music

blogimage6878.jpe

Lil Wayne has added a 40-date second leg to his I Am Music tour, which includes a performance at Milwaukee's Marcus Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Supporting act Rick Ross will rejoin Lil Wayne for the second leg of the tour, but the rest of .. more

May 10, 2011 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage6868.jpe

Cee Lo Green, the Atlanta singer who has reinvented himself over the years from a trigger-happy rapper to an affable soul man, will headline the Rave on Aug. 4, the venue announced this morning. The sometimes Gnarls Barkley frontman is touring be.. more

May 9, 2011 12:00 PM On Music

blogimage6811.jpe

Following performances here with his side bands Gayngs and Volcano Choir, Justin Vernon will make his third Milwaukee appearance in less than a year on July 23, when his folk group Bon Iver returns to the Riverside Theater. The concert, announced .. more

Apr 25, 2011 1:26 PM On Music

blogimage6659.jpe

Former Genesis singer Peter Gabriel will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on Summerfest's opening night, Wednesday, June 29, the festival announced this morning. The 61-year-old prog-rock founding father will be backed by the New Blood Orchestra, .. more

Mar 24, 2011 1:00 PM On Music

blogimage6597.jpe

Kanye West will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater on Thursday, June 30, the festival announced this morning. The concert appears to be the only summer performance announced so far for the star rapper, who released last year's best reviewed.. more

Mar 10, 2011 1:56 PM On Music

blogimage6534.jpe

Following up their dazzling, sold-out concert in Milwaukee last August, The National will return to the Riverside Theater on Tuesday, April 26, the venue announced today. The bill has subsumed a smaller concert already scheduled for that date. The.. more

Feb 28, 2011 2:00 PM On Music

blogimage6302.jpe

Jan 20, 2011 1:00 PM On Music

blogimage6261.jpe

Bright Eyes will return to Milwaukee for a Sunday, April 3 show at the Riverside Theater, the venue announced this morning. The group will be touring behind its first album in four years, The People's Key, which frontman Conor Oberst recorded afte.. more

Jan 11, 2011 4:11 PM On Music

blogimage6061.jpe

Portland indie-pop virtuosos The Decemberists will return to Milwaukee for a Feb. 5 concert at the Riverside Theater next year, the venue announced this morning. The group will be touring behind its latest album, The King is Dead, which is set for.. more

Nov 15, 2010 1:18 PM On Music

blogimage7354.jpe

Pere Marquette Park’s Wednesday night River Rhythms concert series continues tonight with Milwaukee’s very own Doo–Wop Daddies. Not just a clever band name, the Daddies are widely respected as the premiere local genre preservationists. , more

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7257.jpe

Metalsmith Jon Michael Route’s 30-year-plus career offers a contemporary interpretation of the ancient techniques of blacksmiths, tinsmiths and silversmiths. While the majority of the 25 works for the exhibition exist for functional use, ev... more

Jul 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES