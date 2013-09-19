2012 Election
Republican Leaders Won’t Allow a Hearing on Redistricting Reform
State Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) and state Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), both Republicans, are refusing to schedule a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would take politics more
Sep 19, 2013 12:12 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Obama Supporters Are Now ‘Organizing for Action’
President Barack Obama won two national elections thanks, in large part, to his campaign’s ability to link his deep and wide grassroots support with the latest social more
Jun 5, 2013 4:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Why the President's bin Laden Ad Drives Republicans Crazy
Nothing aggravates Republicans like seeing nasty, effective tactics upon which they have so long relied being... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 6 Comments
What Romney's Religion Reveals About His Politics
Recent expressions of political and religious prejudice against Mormons and the Church of Latter-day... more
Oct 24, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments
From Hollywood to Washington
Although it's still 2011, the 2012 presidential campaign has already begun—and for political... more
Oct 5, 2011 12:00 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Herb Kohl Bows Out: Who's In?
Longtime Wisconsin Sen. Herb Kohl will announce within minutes that he won't run for re-election in 2012. That, of course, piles on even more political chaos in a state that's been badly shaken in recent months. Kohl, while never the most lim.. more
May 13, 2011 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Thin Man
1934’s The Thin Man proved so popular with moviegoers that it spawned five sequels. Consensus has it that the first was the best, a fast-paced comic mystery that introduced us to the upscale married couple that pounds martinis and effortles... more
Jun 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments