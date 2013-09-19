RSS

2012 Election

bilde.jpg.jpe

State Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) and state Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), both Republicans, are refusing to schedule a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would take politics more

Sep 19, 2013 12:12 AM News Features

121204_barack_obama_ap_605.jpg.jpe

President Barack Obama won two national elections thanks, in large part, to his campaign’s ability to link his deep and wide grassroots support with the latest social more

Jun 5, 2013 4:31 PM News Features

blogimage18601.jpe

Nothing aggravates Republicans like seeing nasty, effective tactics upon which they have so long relied being... more

May 7, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

blogimage16515.jpe

Recent expressions of political and religious prejudice against Mormons and the Church of Latter-day... more

Oct 24, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

blogimage16319.jpe

Although it's still 2011, the 2012 presidential campaign has already begun—and for political... more

Oct 5, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage6885.jpe

Longtime Wisconsin Sen. Herb Kohl will announce within minutes that he won't run for re-election in 2012. That, of course, piles on even more political chaos in a state that's been badly shaken in recent months. Kohl, while never the most lim.. more

May 13, 2011 3:07 PM Daily Dose

blogimage6885.jpe

1934’s The Thin Man proved so popular with moviegoers that it spawned five sequels. Consensus has it that the first was the best, a fast-paced comic mystery that introduced us to the upscale married couple that pounds martinis and effortles... more

Jun 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES