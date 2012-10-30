2012 Tour
Cat Power @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Chan Marshall’s cough Monday night was a curious thing. It was persistent and discomforting, a constant distraction throughout the first half of her erratic performance, yet it seemed triggered not so much by... more
Oct 30, 2012 10:54 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Sufjan Stevens Bringing His Goofy Christmas Show to Turner Hall
Between writing albums about individual states and then changing his mind and saying he doesn't want to do that anymore, and then doubling back and reconsidering, indie-folk songwriter Sufjan Stevens clears his mind by writing Christmas songs. Lot.. more
Oct 8, 2012 3:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Of Montreal Will Play Turner Hall in December
Over the three album since 2007\'s revelatory <em>Hissing Fauna, Are You The Destroyer?</em>, Of Montreal has lost some of its critical luster, as frontman Kevin Barnes has pushed his songs to ever-busier extremes, making albums like 2010\'s funk-.. more
Sep 5, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Smashing Pumpkins Will Play "Intimate" Arena Tour Kickoff at the Riverside
After years of reliably ticking off and disappointing all but his most forgiving fans, this year Billy Corgan did the unthinkable: He released a legitimately good new Smashing Pumpkins album. Tuneful, pretty and fierce, <em>Oceania</em> is the mos.. more
Sep 4, 2012 1:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A$AP Rocky, Schoolboy Q and Danny Brown Are Coming to the Rave
The Rave continues to flesh out its fall schedule, and it\'s shaping up to be a particularly good one for hip-hop. On the heels of recently announced <a href=\"/blog-8460-kendrick-lamar-and-odd-future-will-play-the-rave-t.html\">Kendrick Lamar and.. more
Jul 24, 2012 5:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kendrick Lamar and Odd Future Will Play the Rave this Fall
<p> Odd Future and Kendrick Lamar will each headline the Rave in September, the venue announced this morning. Odd Future hits the venue on Saturday, Sept. 15 as part of its Odd Future Camp Flog Gnaw Tour, while Lamar will play the venue a week lat.. more
Jul 18, 2012 7:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The xx Will Play the Pabst Theater on Oct. 21
In the three years since the British band The xx released their self-titled 2009 debut, a sensual fusion of indie-rock, electronic pop and soft R&B, their stature has grown, as producer Jamie Smith became a sought-after remixer and collaborato.. more
Jul 16, 2012 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
That Bradley Center Van Halen Show Just Isn't Going to Happen
Shortly after the BMO Harris Bradley Center <a href=\"/blog-8253-van-halen-will-play-the-bradley-center-on-sept-25.html\">announced</a> last month that Van Halen would play the venue in September, the group announced that it was postponing its ent.. more
Jun 29, 2012 8:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jon Spencer Blues Explosion Will Bring Combustible Blues to Milwaukee
The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion will play Turner Hall Ballroom on Oct. 23, according to an exclamation-mark-laden press release from the band this morning. The group will be touring behind a new album: <blockquote> <em>Meat And Bone.. more
Jun 25, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Passion Pit Will Headline the Riverside Theater in November
<p> After thoroughly shaking the venue in 2010, during one of the three concerts the band played in Milwaukee that year, Passion Pit will return to the Riverside Theater on November 1, the venue announced this morning. Michael Angelakos\' ecstatic.. more
Jun 11, 2012 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Beach House Will Play the Pabst on Oct. 10
Indie-rock romantics Beach House will return to the Pabst Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 10, the venue announced this morning. The Sub Pop duo will be touring behind their masterful new <em>Bloom</em>, the record that finally completes their long jour.. more
Jun 7, 2012 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Gotye To Headline the Riverside Theater
When VH1 celebrates its love of 2012 sometime next decade, the station\'s quipping TV personalities will almost certainly reminisce about two of this spring\'s ubiquitous songs: Fun.\'s anthemic "We Are Young" and Gotye\'s peppy kissoff .. more
May 31, 2012 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Justin Bieber to Headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center
<p>Teen sensation Justin Bieber, who recently turned voting-age, will headline the BMO Harris Bradley Centerwe may never get used to calling it thaton Sunday, Oct. 21, the venue announced this morning. The performance is part of a 46-date North Am.. more
May 23, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Foo Fighters Are the Final Marcus Amphitheater Headliner
Summerfest this morning announced its final 2012 Marcus Amphitheater headliner: Foo Fighters, who will play the stage on Thursday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. with supporting acts that have yet to be announced. Dave Grohl\'s group has been touring aggres.. more
May 18, 2012 1:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Train and Kelly Clarkson Will Headline the Marcus Amphitheater
Resilient pop-rockers Train and inaugural American Idol Kelly Clarkson will share a bill at the Marcus Amphitheater on Friday, June 29, Summerfest announced this morning. Brett Dennen will open. Train are enjoying something of a second coming; aft.. more
May 2, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lil' Kim to Play the Riverside Theater
Never let it be said that the Pabst Theater Foundation isn\'t capable of surprising. This morning the organization announced that rapper Lil\' Kim will headline its Riverside Theater on Sunday, May 27. It\'ll be the her <del>first</del> second Mil.. more
Apr 26, 2012 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Promise Ring, Death Cab for Cutie and Lupe Fiasco To Headline the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
If you couldn\'t get tickets to The Promise Ring\'s sold-out show at the Turner Hall Ballroom this winter, you\'ll have another chance to see the recently reunited group. They\'ve been added to the Summerfest lineup as a Harley-Davidson Roadhouse .. more
Apr 23, 2012 12:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summerfest Announces Miller Lite Oasis Lineup
Over the last month, Summerfest has announced dozens of 2012 side-stage headliners, but no information about performance dates, times or stage location. That changed this morning, when the festival revealed the headliner lineup for one of its larg.. more
Apr 19, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Neon Trees and The Band Perry Round Out the State Fair Lineup
The Wisconsin State Fair announced its final two 2012 headlining acts this morning. The alternative-rock band Neon Trees, which earned as much radio play on pop stations as alternative ones for its 2010 hit "Animal," will headline the fa.. more
Apr 16, 2012 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
tUnE-yArDs, The Walkmen, Jimmy Cliff, Sublime and B-52s Join the Summerfest Lineup
Summerfest headliners are coming fast and furious now. Today the festival announced another 21 side-stage performers, including a couple of acclaimed indie-rock acts (The Walkmen and tUnE-yArDs), reggae legends Jimmy Cliff and Ziggy Marley, vetera.. more
Apr 10, 2012 7:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music