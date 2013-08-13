2013 Lineup
Milwaukee Film Festival's Cinema Hooligante Promises Gratuitous Gore, Nudity and John Axford
Aug 13, 2013 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Here's Who's Playing This Year's Locust Street Festival
Celebrating its 37th year this Sunday, the Locust Street Festival offers more music, arts, food and culture per square inch than any other annual Milwaukee festival, and this year's lineup is typically crowded. As usual, the event will kick off wi.. more
Jun 5, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Here's MKE Boat Line's 2013 Summer Concert Series Schedule
May 29, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summerfest Sort of Addresses Scalping at the BMO Harris Pavilion
May 3, 2013 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Femi Kuti, Morris Day and Dr. John Will Headline Summerfest's Johnson Controls World Sound Stage
May 2, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
And These are the Miller Lite Oasis Headliners
May 1, 2013 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lewis Black Announces Summerfest's Impressive 2013 Side-Stage Lineup
Summerfest has been gradually announcing its 2013 Marcus Amphitheater headliners for months now, but it’s stayed mum on side-stage acts. That changed today, when breaking from its usual tradition of announcing grounds stage performers in small chu.. more
Apr 4, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Here's the 2013 Jazz in the Park Lineup
Feb 28, 2013 4:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Straight Razors: Bringing Joy to Shaving
They lathered up withthe shaving brush and some good-smelling soap, swiped the straight r baby bottomsmooth ,A&E Feature more
Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Obie Yadgar A&E Feature 7 Comments
A Single Man
Set in fall of 1962against a drumbeat of ominous news during the Cuban Missile Crisis, A A Single Man ,Film more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Kitka
Cradle Songs ,CD Reviews more
Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Lady With All the Answers
Over the years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s resident actress Laura Gordon has played queens, servants, at least one doctor and now, thanks to David Rambo’s one-woman play The Lady With All the Answers, the legendary advice columni,Tod... more
Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Decibully’s Long Road to ‘World Travels Fast’
“We definitely needed to slow down,take some time away from the band and focus on o World Travels Fast ,Local Music more
Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Paul Cebar
Paul Cebar is usuallythought of as a bandleader, exploring Afro-Caribbean-American mus One Little Light On ,CD Reviews more
Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Pabst Mansion
For many, the color photography by E.C. Landryfor The Captain Frederick Pabst Mansion:An The Captain Frederick Pabst Mansion:An ,Books more
Dec 10, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Right-Wing CRG Attempted to Influence County Budget With Undisclosed Funds
The group sent out “several thousand” high-qualityfull-color mailings, set up Shepherd ,News Features more
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 7 Comments