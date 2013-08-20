RSS

2013 Schedule

stopmakingsense08.jpg.jpe

Music documentaries have always been a staple of the Milwaukee Film Festival, but it wasn't until last year that the festival spun them off into their own program, Sound Vision. That program will return for this year's fest with a fresh lineup of .. more

Aug 20, 2013 5:18 PM On Music

nomadic massive..jpg.jpe

Aug 13, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

bmo harris.jpg.jpe

May 3, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

femi kuti.jpg.jpe

May 2, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

diplo.jpg.jpe

May 1, 2013 1:00 PM On Music

awol.jpg.jpe

The lineup roll out at Summerfest continues. This morning the festival announced its U.S. Cellular Connection Stage headliners.June 26    8:00 pm    twenty one pilots                10:00 pm    GrouploveJune 27    8:00 pm    Capital Cities        .. more

Apr 29, 2013 1:00 PM On Music

reospeedwagon.jpg.jpe

Apr 26, 2013 10:00 AM On Music

mgmt.jpg.jpe

A couple of weeks after reveal the bulk of its headliners in one big drop, Summerfest has started rolling out stage lineups, so now you can finally find out what night some of these headliners will be playing. This morning the festival revealed it.. more

Apr 25, 2013 10:00 AM On Music

blogimage9494.jpe

Williams is the executive director of the affiliatedgroups named Democrats for Education Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,None more

Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

Washington,D.C.-based singer Roz White plays Bailey in a show she created and co-wrotewi Pearl Bailey …By Request ,Theater more

Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage9231.jpe

Over the years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s resident actress Laura Gordon has played queens, servants, at least one doctor and now, thanks to David Rambo’s one-woman play The Lady With All the Answers, the legendary advice columni,Tod... more

Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9225.jpe

Paul Cebar is usuallythought of as a bandleader, exploring Afro-Caribbean-American mus One Little Light On ,CD Reviews more

Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage9221.jpe

“We definitely needed to slow down,take some time away from the band and focus on o World Travels Fast ,Local Music more

Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage9215.jpe

Through Friday, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Union Art Gallery displays a provocative concept: masculine artists working in the traditionally feminine art form of fiber. The gallery’s current exhibition featuring nationally renow... more

Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9206.jpe

In some Mexicancultures, butterflies represent extraordinary spiritual, magical creations Dancing With Butterflies ,Books more

Dec 14, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage9204.jpe

Persian Visions, Haggerty Museum of Art more

Dec 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES