2013 Season
Brewers To Give Fans $10 Worth of Freebies Through August
Brewers fans haven't had much to celebrate during this miserable, injury-plagued, scandal-clouded season, but at least the team feels their pain. That's why at all 12 of the home games in August, the team is giving each fan a $10 voucher for food,.. more
Jul 29, 2013 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Vaguely Silver Lining: Six Reasons Why Ryan Braun's Suspension Isn't All That Bad
In the end, history will show that Ryan Braun was guilty. Unambiguously guilty. The evidence was apparently so stacked against the Brewers' star outfielder that when MLB handed down a 65-game suspension to Braun today, he didn't even contest it. A.. more
Jul 23, 2013 2:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Chill on the Hill is Looking For Bands
Feb 25, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bucks vs. Bulls
The Milwaukee Bucks may be fighting the Chicago Bulls for a playoff spot at the end of the year, but right now the excitement stems from the emerging battle for supremacy between the clubs' young stars. Lightning-quick Bucks guard Brandon J... more
Jan 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Missed Opportunities to Save Milwaukee County Parks
But its backlog of maintenance and repair projectsis even worse. The problem is so thorny, in fact, that ajust-released Milwaukee County Department of Audit report on the park systemcould only estimate how much is needed to plug the hole. ... more
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Admirals Vs. Rivermen
The Milwaukee Admirals hit the ice tonight for a 7 p.m. game against the Peoria Rivermen at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee