2013 Tour

fall out boy at the rave milwaukee 2013 tour.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kiri Lin

The most fascinating question about the Fall Out Boy reunion wasn’t why the band finally made amends—another album seemed inevitable after singer Patrick Stump dubbed the break an indefinite hia,Concert Reviews more

Dec 19, 2013 11:36 AM Concert Reviews

kacey musgraves 2013 tour milwaukee the rave.jpg.jpg.jpe

Rarely can one witness the critical stature of an artist rise perceptibly in the course of one concert. But such happened for country music critical darling Kacey Musgraves at her show at The Rave F,Concert Reviews more

Dec 8, 2013 2:27 PM Concert Reviews

sheryl crow riverside theater milwaukee 2013.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

Chances are, if you’ve been conscious during the last 15 years or so, you’ve heard a Sheryl Crow song. In fact, you’ve probably heard more than one—Crow is the Grammy-winning writer of such,Concert Reviews more

Dec 6, 2013 1:10 PM Concert Reviews

built to spill turner hall ballroom live milwaukee 2013.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Whereas many of Built to Spill's slacker-rock contemporaries broke up nearly a generation ago, frontman Doug Martsch and company have soldiered on heartily for more than two decades, putting out s,Concert Reviews more

Nov 18, 2013 10:06 AM Concert Reviews

fall out boy 2013 kissmass bash milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Fall Out Boy's reunion has been going swimmingly. This year the divisive emo band regrouped for a well-received new album, Save Rock and Roll , and a whole bunch of tour dates, including a sold-out show at the Rave in May. Now Milwaukee fans who w.. more

Oct 28, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

pink milwaukee bradley center.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Pink fans are going to have to wait a few months to see the singer perform. The pop star's Sunday, Nov. 3 show at the BMO Harris Bradley Center has been postponed until Thursday, Jan. 9 due to doctor-prescribed vocal rest. The singer is .. more

Oct 25, 2013 3:44 PM On Music

jonas brothers 2013 tour.jpg.jpe

Jonas Brothers, the pop trio rapidly outgrowing their status as teen favorites, have canceled their entire 19-date tour just two days before it was supposed to begin, Us Weekly reports. There have been signs of rifts within the band for a while, a.. more

Oct 9, 2013 9:20 PM On Music

tricky.jpg.jpe

British trip-hop god Tricky has canceled a number of U.S. tour dates, including his Oct. 10 show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, citing Visa issues. "Tricky has some juvenile offences for joyriding and forgery of the crown and the US authorities requ.. more

Sep 27, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

built-to-spill.jpg.jpe

Indie-rock veterans Built to Spill will return to the Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, November 15, the venue announced this morning. They last played the ballroom in 2010, when they were touring behind their latest album, 2009's There is No Enemy .. more

Jul 22, 2013 1:40 PM On Music

sirpaul.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Rachel Buth

If Paul McCartney is worried about death, he doesn’t show it. Where many of his contemporaries have turned somber on their late-career works, earning easy five stars from Rolling Stone with grayscal,Concert Reviews more

Jul 17, 2013 11:31 AM Concert Reviews

kid-cudi-e1355868115413.jpg.jpe

Buoyed by the support of Kanye West, who signed the Cleveland rapper to his GOOD Music label, Kid Cudi emerged as one of 2009’s breakout artists with his Internet hit “Day ’n’ Nite.” Cudi’s debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day , wasn’t .. more

Jul 16, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

yeah yeah yeahs use.jpg.jpe

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ performance Wednesday night at Summerfest’s Harley-Davidson Roadhouse began, as does the group’s new album Mosquito, with the early standout “Sacrilege,” a furious soul nu,Concert Reviews more

Jun 27, 2013 11:53 AM Concert Reviews

jessieware-1.jpg.jpe

Rising British pop star Jessie Ware will headline the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 9, the venue announced today. Ware, who last year released her debut album Devotion , a sleek and sophisticated collection of downtempo electronic-pop and.. more

Jun 25, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

mumford.jpg.jpe

Jun 24, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

alkaline trio.jpg.jpe

Seminal Chicago emo ensemble Alkaline Trio has enjoyed a prosperous 17-year run that’s seen the band release eight studio albums—not counting B-sides compilations, splits and acoustic releases—and inspiring countless heart and skull tribute... more

Jun 3, 2013 11:02 AM Concert Reviews

volcano choir.jpg.jpe

Just hours after the Justin Vernon/Collections of Colonies of Bees side project Volcano Choir revealed plans for a new album this fall, The Pabst Theater has announced that the band will perform Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m., prematurely ending any.. more

May 28, 2013 3:55 PM On Music

james+blake.jpg.jpe

The Bon Iver of dubstep, British songwriter/producer James Blake will make his first Milwaukee appearance with a Nov. 14 concert at the Turner Hall Ballroom, the venue announced today. Not to be confused with the tennis player of the same name, Bl.. more

May 20, 2013 7:45 PM On Music

the national.jpg.jpe

As it is wont to do on a Monday, The Pabst Theater Organization announced a pair of high-anticipation indie-rock shows this morning. Forlorn Brooklyn rockers The National will return to the Riverside Theater on Monday, Aug. 5 as part of their tour.. more

May 6, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

macklemore-and-we-danced-520x520.jpg.jpe

Macklemore, the formerly underground rapper who shot to the top of the charts and frat-house playlists alike with his inescapable novelty hit "Thrift Shop," will play a free show at the Turner Hall Ballroom Sunday, May 12 with his producing partne.. more

Apr 29, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

the_wanted_2012.jpg.jpe

The Riverside Theater will be packed with squealing tweens on Tuesday, Aug. 20 when it hosts a co-headlining bill between The Wanted and Carly Rae Jepsen. The Wanted, for those without kids, is a British boy band, featuring well-mannered lads with.. more

Apr 26, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

