2013 Tour
Fall Out Boy @ The Rave
The most fascinating question about the Fall Out Boy reunion wasn’t why the band finally made amends—another album seemed inevitable after singer Patrick Stump dubbed the break an indefinite hia,Concert Reviews more
Dec 19, 2013 11:36 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Kacey Musgraves w/ John & Jacob @ The Rave
Rarely can one witness the critical stature of an artist rise perceptibly in the course of one concert. But such happened for country music critical darling Kacey Musgraves at her show at The Rave F,Concert Reviews more
Dec 8, 2013 2:27 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Sheryl Crow @ The Riverside Theater
Chances are, if you’ve been conscious during the last 15 years or so, you’ve heard a Sheryl Crow song. In fact, you’ve probably heard more than one—Crow is the Grammy-winning writer of such,Concert Reviews more
Dec 6, 2013 1:10 PM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Built to Spill @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Whereas many of Built to Spill's slacker-rock contemporaries broke up nearly a generation ago, frontman Doug Martsch and company have soldiered on heartily for more than two decades, putting out s,Concert Reviews more
Nov 18, 2013 10:06 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Fall Out Boy Will Headline 103.7's KISSmas Bash at The Rave
Fall Out Boy's reunion has been going swimmingly. This year the divisive emo band regrouped for a well-received new album, Save Rock and Roll , and a whole bunch of tour dates, including a sold-out show at the Rave in May. Now Milwaukee fans who w.. more
Oct 28, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pink Postpones Her Milwaukee Concert Until January, Citing Doctor's Orders
Milwaukee Pink fans are going to have to wait a few months to see the singer perform. The pop star's Sunday, Nov. 3 show at the BMO Harris Bradley Center has been postponed until Thursday, Jan. 9 due to doctor-prescribed vocal rest. The singer is .. more
Oct 25, 2013 3:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jonas Brothers Cancel Entire Tour, Including Milwaukee Stop
Jonas Brothers, the pop trio rapidly outgrowing their status as teen favorites, have canceled their entire 19-date tour just two days before it was supposed to begin, Us Weekly reports. There have been signs of rifts within the band for a while, a.. more
Oct 9, 2013 9:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Tricky Cancels Turner Hall Ballroom Show, Citing Visa Issues
British trip-hop god Tricky has canceled a number of U.S. tour dates, including his Oct. 10 show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, citing Visa issues. "Tricky has some juvenile offences for joyriding and forgery of the crown and the US authorities requ.. more
Sep 27, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Built to Spill Will Return to Turner Hall in November
Indie-rock veterans Built to Spill will return to the Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, November 15, the venue announced this morning. They last played the ballroom in 2010, when they were touring behind their latest album, 2009's There is No Enemy .. more
Jul 22, 2013 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Paul McCartney @ Miller Park
If Paul McCartney is worried about death, he doesn’t show it. Where many of his contemporaries have turned somber on their late-career works, earning easy five stars from Rolling Stone with grayscal,Concert Reviews more
Jul 17, 2013 11:31 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Kid Cudi to Headline the Eagles Ballroom in September
Buoyed by the support of Kanye West, who signed the Cleveland rapper to his GOOD Music label, Kid Cudi emerged as one of 2009’s breakout artists with his Internet hit “Day ’n’ Nite.” Cudi’s debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day , wasn’t .. more
Jul 16, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Yeah Yeah Yeahs @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Summerfest
Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ performance Wednesday night at Summerfest’s Harley-Davidson Roadhouse began, as does the group’s new album Mosquito, with the early standout “Sacrilege,” a furious soul nu,Concert Reviews more
Jun 27, 2013 11:53 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Jessie Ware Will Headline The Turner Hall Ballroom in November
Rising British pop star Jessie Ware will headline the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 9, the venue announced today. Ware, who last year released her debut album Devotion , a sleek and sophisticated collection of downtempo electronic-pop and.. more
Jun 25, 2013 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mumford & Sons Will Headline the Marcus Amphitheater Sept. 3
Jun 24, 2013 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Alkaline Trio w/ Bayside and Off With Their Heads @ The Rave
Seminal Chicago emo ensemble Alkaline Trio has enjoyed a prosperous 17-year run that’s seen the band release eight studio albums—not counting B-sides compilations, splits and acoustic releases—and inspiring countless heart and skull tribute... more
Jun 3, 2013 11:02 AM Tyler Maas Concert Reviews
...And On Cue, The Pabst Theater Announces a Volcano Choir Show
Just hours after the Justin Vernon/Collections of Colonies of Bees side project Volcano Choir revealed plans for a new album this fall, The Pabst Theater has announced that the band will perform Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m., prematurely ending any.. more
May 28, 2013 3:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
James Blake to Headline the Turner Hall Ballroom
The Bon Iver of dubstep, British songwriter/producer James Blake will make his first Milwaukee appearance with a Nov. 14 concert at the Turner Hall Ballroom, the venue announced today. Not to be confused with the tennis player of the same name, Bl.. more
May 20, 2013 7:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Just Announced: The National, Toro Y Moi
As it is wont to do on a Monday, The Pabst Theater Organization announced a pair of high-anticipation indie-rock shows this morning. Forlorn Brooklyn rockers The National will return to the Riverside Theater on Monday, Aug. 5 as part of their tour.. more
May 6, 2013 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Are Playing a Free Turner Hall Ballroom Show
Macklemore, the formerly underground rapper who shot to the top of the charts and frat-house playlists alike with his inescapable novelty hit "Thrift Shop," will play a free show at the Turner Hall Ballroom Sunday, May 12 with his producing partne.. more
Apr 29, 2013 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Wanted and Carly Rae Jepsen Will Co-Headline the Riverside Theater
The Riverside Theater will be packed with squealing tweens on Tuesday, Aug. 20 when it hosts a co-headlining bill between The Wanted and Carly Rae Jepsen. The Wanted, for those without kids, is a British boy band, featuring well-mannered lads with.. more
Apr 26, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music