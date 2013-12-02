2013
The Milwaukee Wave 2013-14 Season Preview: Another Run at the Title
With the uncertainty of the local NBA franchise’s future reaching billboard fundraiser-inspiring levels and the Brewers likely to have the quietest offseason the team has experienced in a decade,Sports more
Dec 2, 2013 3:54 PM Tyler Maas More Sports
The Zombies w/ Et Tu Bruce @ The Pabst Theater
Formerly relegated to small venues and county fair-type events, 1960s British pop band The Zombies reunited—or, more to the point, returned—after a lengthy dormancy. Despite the almost universa,Concert Reviews more
Sep 26, 2013 11:46 AM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Doors Open Milwaukee Offers a Peak Inside the City's Treasures
Consider it an early Christmas for Milwaukee history buffs, sightseers, architecture geeks and plain-old voyeurs: Doors Open Milwaukee returns this weekend for another two-day look into the city's closed-off crevices. Introduced in 2011, the ev.. more
Sep 17, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Downtown Employee Appreciation Week Offers Five Days of Games and Giveaways
Summer can be less than great for those who are forced to spendthe days in Milwaukee’s concrete jungle. Constant construction makes thecommute long and frustrating, and who wants to wear a suit with a heat index inthe triple digits? But employe.. more
Jul 26, 2013 5:00 PM Ashley Sprangers Around MKE
Umphrey's McGee Will Do Three Nights of Halloween Mash-Ups at the Riverside Theater
Not that jam bands necessarily need a reason to break into a cover song, but Halloween holds special significance in jam circles, as many of the scene's biggest bands use the occasion to play dress up and play even more elaborate and high-concept .. more
Jul 8, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Bristol Renaissance Faire Plans Another Summer of Medieval Entertainment
The 12th annual Bristol Renaissance Faire presentsmore additions in merchants and entertainment this year along with traditionalfavorites. This Kenosha-based festival will take people back to Shakespearetimes with medieval food and alcoholic be.. more
Jul 5, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Meat Puppets @ U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Summerfest
When Nirvana crossed over into big mainstream success with Nevermind, Kurt Cobain admirably used his fame as a way to spread the gospel about the underground bands who influenced him, deflecting so,Concert Reviews more
Jul 1, 2013 10:27 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Cake @ Miller Lite Oasis, Summerfest
Intermittent rain storms had Summerfest attendees milling in and out of tented areas throughout Friday, which was otherwise humid and sunny. With the threat of more rain to come, I thought it was sa,Concert Reviews more
Jul 1, 2013 10:05 AM Ashley Sprangers Concert Reviews
Here's the 2013 Point Fish Fry & A Flick Schedule
Now in its fifth year, the free fall film series Point Fish Fry and A Flick rolled out its 2013 schedule this week. Once again the event will screen a lineup of family-unfriendly cult movies outside of the Discovery World in conjunction with a Bar.. more
Jun 14, 2013 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Here is The Complete List of 2013 Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week Participating Restaurants
More than 40 Milwaukee restaurants will offer special prix fixe menus during the 8th annual Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week from June 6 to June 13. Priced at $10 for lunch, and $20 or $30 for dinner, each meal includes a starter, entrée and dessert.. more
Jun 5, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Crystal Castles @ Turner Hall Ballroom
I’ll always recall the first time I saw Crystal Castles live, because it was at Lollapalloza, and singer Alice Glass punched a fan in the face. Even from half a crowd away, it looked like a solid,Concert Reviews more
May 7, 2013 10:36 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Here Are the Details for Milwaukee's 2013 Memorial Day Parade
For the 148th year in a row, Milwaukee will honor veterans with its annual Memorial Day Parade. Set for Monday, May 27, this year's parade begins at 2 p.m., starting at 4th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, where it will proceed east on Wisconsin towar.. more
Apr 30, 2013 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
R. Kelly, Björk and Belle and Sebastian to Headline the Pitchfork Music Festival
The Pitchfork Music Festival has announced the first round of headliners for this year's lineup, including one act that stems from well outside of indie-rock's insular world. Libidinous R&B star R. Kelly will anchor a night at the festival, along .. more
Feb 1, 2013 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Goal 1: Less Bull From the Pen
Talk about the glass being half-empty or half-full; this season the Brewers' glass almost drained completely, then came close to overflowing. In the first two months, a spate of key injuries helped drop them under .500... more
Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Charles Allis Presents Wisconsin Master Artist Emily Parker Groom
The exhibit, mountedon the second floor, displays Groom’s small-scale paintings and White Peonies in BlueVase ,Art more
Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Gende’s Giant
A cover bands have taken on a more arduous task than Gende’s Giant, an Illinois group that has dedicated itself to the songbook for Gentle Giant, who wrote arguably some of the most difficult progressive rock songs of the 1970s, fusing hard... more
Jan 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Project/Object and The Hue
The 1993 death of Frank Zappa has done nothing to tame the iconoclast rocker’s fanatical following, and in the years since a cottage industry of Zappa tribute bands, concerts and albums has thrived. Some of the biggest players in the Zappa ... more
Jan 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks Vs. Thunder
Brandon Jennings and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at a 7:30 p.m. game at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bob Jennings Benefit
Any musician who’s ever toured long enough understands what a pain it is to have your gear stolen, so it’s no wonder that so many local musicians have rallied to support local vet Bob Jennings—a multi-instrumentalist for baPaul Cebar and more
Dec 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Finding the Cure
Like most craftsmen,Scott Buer of Bolzano Artisan Meats began making his own charcuterie, For more information: (414) 426-6380/ 3950 N. Holton St./www.bolzanomeats.com ,Eat/Drink more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 1 Comments