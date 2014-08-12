RSS

2014 Election

The latest campaign finance filings show that Gov. Scott Walker took in $9.5 million this year, with 120 donors giving the maximum to him under the law, $10,000 more

Aug 12, 2014 5:28 PM Expresso 6 Comments

All eyes—and the media—will be focused on the gubernatorial race this fall. But before voters determine whether Gov. Scott Walker deserves a second term on Nov. more

Jul 2, 2014 2:19 AM News Features 1 Comments

I had some mixedfeelings about the New Republic's article on the Wisconsin governor, Scott Walker's Toxic Racial Politics. Mostly because itmakes Wisconsin seem so horrible. The part about Walkerriding white privilege/cluelessness into offi.. more

Jun 17, 2014 4:06 PM Expresso 4 Comments

Conventional wisdom says Democrats don’t have much chance for success in the statewide legislative elections in November. The great thing about conventional wisdom is it’s so often so more

May 14, 2014 4:23 PM Taking Liberties

With a little more than six months left in the race for Wisconsin governor, Democratic candidate Mary Burke has been crisscrossing the state to introduce herself and her plan to turn around more

Apr 30, 2014 1:10 AM News Features

This morning’s ugly vote to restrict in-person earlyvoting has nothing to do with making election rules uniform across the stateand everything to do with Scott Walker’s vulnerability in the fall. Although Walker has had a comfortable lead over.. more

Mar 12, 2014 4:48 PM Daily Dose

Gov. Scott Walker may be running for re-election as governor of Wisconsin, but his life on the campaign trail is more likely to be lived by a guy who aspires to the presidency. Walker raised more

Feb 12, 2014 2:12 AM Expresso

Pre-election state-of-the-state speeches by governors are even more dishonest than they are in other years. In Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s speech, he pretended Wisconsin’s job creation was booming when it trails most other states, having... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:07 PM Taking Liberties

Great news in Wisconsin for anyone who believes the wealthy should pay more in taxes instead of continuing to be showered with the lion’s share of every tax cut more

Dec 11, 2013 2:21 AM Taking Liberties

Gov. Scott Walker has been spending most of his time out of state lately as he peddles his new book and attempts to portray himself as a serious contender for the 2016 Republican presidential more

Nov 27, 2013 1:41 AM Expresso

For any politician running for re-election, it’s a dream come true. That’s the proposal for the construction of an $800 million money gusher to be constructed in Kenosha that could erupt into a more

Oct 30, 2013 2:32 AM Taking Liberties

A funny thing happened after Mary Burke, a moving force behind one of Wisconsin’s most successful homegrown, international companies, announced her candidacy for the Democratic more

Oct 16, 2013 1:23 AM Taking Liberties

With just a year to go before the 2014 gubernatorial election, one Democrat, Mary Burke, a Dane County businesswoman and former head of the Department of Commerce, has just publicly more

Oct 8, 2013 11:04 PM News Features 4 Comments

Remember when it used to be considered really corrupt to buy elections in this country? You’d have to be so old, you’ve probably forgotten. more

Aug 14, 2013 1:18 AM Taking Liberties

As governor, Scott Walker attempts to portray himself as a no-frills man of the people, a “brown bag” kind of guy who was raised by a minister and drove a Saturn. more

Jul 31, 2013 12:30 AM News Features

