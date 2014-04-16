2014 Lineup
Summerfest Announces More Than a Dozen More Headliners
Summerfest is still a few weeks away from announcing its side-stage schedules, but in the meantime the festival is continuing to reveal more headliners. In addition to the more than 70 acts the festival revealed last month, today the festival anno.. more
Apr 16, 2014 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
PrideFest Reveals Its Celebrity- and Comedy-Heavy 2014 Lineup
In keeping with Milwaukee's festival tradition, the city's annual PrideFest places a higher value on entertainment than many similar LGBT gatherings across the country, booking marquee headliners each year. This year's lineup, which the festival r.. more
Mar 10, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Milwaukee Is Doing SXSW Right This Year
Remember how Milwaukee more or less sat out Austin's South By Southwest music festival last year? Well this year it's making good in epic fashion. More than two dozen acts from the Milwaukee area will play the festival as part of a showcase organi.. more
Jan 22, 2014 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kill the Rich! Kill the Poor!
The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hairspray
Transgressive filmmaker John Waters infiltrated the mainstream with 1988’s Hairspray , the sweet story of a plus-sized, dance-obsessed teenager in racially segregated 1960s Baltimore. Waters’ story was resurrected in 2002 more
Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Trey Anastasio
During his five-year hiatus from Phish, guitarist Trey Anastasio was typically prolific, creating a couple new bands, 70 Volt Parade and SerialPod, collaborating with the Benevento/Russo Duo, composing a classical music piece more
Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee