2014 Season

WhitefishBay’s venerable Bay Players have a sharp season coming up on the otherside of summer. The official announcement went out earlier this month. Amongthem is the work of a locally born playwright.JayPresson Allen’s 1968 comedy Forty Car.. more

Jun 14, 2014 8:42 AM Theater

milwaukee bucks.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: nba.com

With the exception of the 2009-10 “Fear The Deer” era squad, the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t given fans much to be excited about since the fabled team that came a game from the NBA Finals in the,Sports more

Jan 14, 2014 11:12 AM Milwaukee Bucks

aaron rodgers colin kaepernick 2014 green bay packers playoffs hug.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

The 2013 Green Bay Packers season ended the same way it had last January, and with the same outcome in which the past two seasons began—a Packers loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The,Sports more

Jan 6, 2014 9:22 AM More Sports

blogimage10364.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Peoria Rivermen tonight at a 7 p.m. Bradley Center game that will feature performances from jocular area singer-songwriter Pat McCurdy. The first 5,000 fans will also receive trading cards. more

Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

