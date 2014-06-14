2014 Season
The Bay Players' Coming Season
WhitefishBay’s venerable Bay Players have a sharp season coming up on the otherside of summer. The official announcement went out earlier this month. Amongthem is the work of a locally born playwright.JayPresson Allen’s 1968 comedy Forty Car.. more
Jun 14, 2014 8:42 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Nightclub Fights, Humiliation and Unlikely Hopes: The Milwaukee Bucks Midseason Report
With the exception of the 2009-10 “Fear The Deer” era squad, the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t given fans much to be excited about since the fabled team that came a game from the NBA Finals in the,Sports more
Jan 14, 2014 11:12 AM Tyler Maas Milwaukee Bucks
49ers Run Out the Clock on the Packers' Season
The 2013 Green Bay Packers season ended the same way it had last January, and with the same outcome in which the past two seasons began—a Packers loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The,Sports more
Jan 6, 2014 9:22 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Admirals vs. Peoria Rivermen
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Peoria Rivermen tonight at a 7 p.m. Bradley Center game that will feature performances from jocular area singer-songwriter Pat McCurdy. The first 5,000 fans will also receive trading cards. more
Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee