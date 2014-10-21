2014 Tour
Pearl Jam @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
Releasing 10 albums over the past 20-plus years, Pearl Jam has experienced a storied career, but all but its most devoted fans admit that the last decade hasn't lived up to the groundbreaking arti
Oct 21, 2014
Bastille Rides ‘Pompeii’ to the Top
When drummer Chris "Woody" Wood joined singer/guitarist and main songwriter Dan Smith in what would become the band Bastille in 2010, he had reached a turning
Oct 14, 2014
Ryan Adams To Play Milwaukee for First Time Since 2007
It's shaping up to be a busy year for Ryan Adams. This fall the singer will release his latest self-produced album, Gimmie Something Good (out Sept. 9 on PAX-AM/Blue Note Records), and next month he'll release the latest installment of his 7-inch ..
Jul 22, 2014
Interpol to Play the Pabst Theater Nov. 15
The best band of the 2000s post-punk revival until they weren't anymore, Interpol has announced plans for to release a new album in September, El Pintor , their fourth attempt to top their 2002 debut Turn on The Bright Lights (the upcoming album's..
Jul 14, 2014
Nas @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Summerfest
Nas has spent much of the year on a victory lap, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut Illmatic with an expanded reissue of the album and a lengthy tour performing the record in its entirety
Jul 2, 2014
Just Announced: Iggy Azalea Will Play the Rave in October
By this point you've either succumbed to Iggy Azalea's summer hit "Fancy," or you're fundamentally put off by the rapper who's looking more and more like 2014's answer to Mackelmore (if Mackelmore were an Australian model who rhymed in a very prac..
Jul 2, 2014
Arctic Monkeys @ Miller Lite Oasis, Summerfest
When it comes to Summerfest, people place a curious significance on opening day, as if it's some sort barometer by which you can read precisely how the next week and a half are going to play out.
Jun 26, 2014
Spoon Are Back; They'll Return to the Riverside Theater in September
Over their many years together, Austin indie-rockers Spoon developeda reputation for consistency, releasing a highly acclaimed album every coupleof years or so, including four great albums in a row during the '00s(or five great albums in a row,..
Jun 23, 2014
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds w/ Warpaint @ Milwaukee Theatre
It can be a bit of a sore subject, but there's no denying that Milwaukee is often frustratingly absent from the touring itineraries of many big-ticket acts. There are plenty of reasonable explana
Jun 23, 2014
Jeff Tweedy @ The Pabst Theater
As the frontman and major songwriter for the nearly universally acclaimed alt-country institution Wilco, Jeff Tweedy has little cause for concern should the band, which is currently on an extended b
Jun 17, 2014
The Pabst Theater Group Just Booked a Show at the Milwaukee Theatre
The Pabst Theater Group has shown an interest in expanding beyond its core trio of venues over the last few years, booking shows at the Marcus Amphitheater, BMO Harris Pavilion, Miller Caves and Humphrey Scottish Rite Center in addition to the Pab..
Jun 16, 2014
Maxwell Takes His Time
Just as quickly as the '90s ushered in a new soul-music renaissance, the '00s put that renaissance on hold, as some of neo-soul's brightest talents retreated from the spotlight. Lauryn Hill and D'Angelo spent much of that decade off the gri...
Jun 10, 2014
Conor Oberst w/ Dawes @ The Pabst Theater
Conor Oberst didn't leave the sold-out crowd at the Pabst Theater hanging too long Saturday night. Just three songs into his set he played the first of what would turn out to be a very generous he
Jun 2, 2014
Future w/ Rico Love @ The Rave
It almost didn't matter how Future was rapping, nor what he was rapping about, at The Rave Friday. A tall, commanding presence with a shock of dyed cornrows bunched like a blonde volcano exploding
May 26, 2014
Pearl Jam Will Play the Bradley Center for the First Time Ever This Fall
It's been 23 years since a heavily flannelled Pearl Jam released their debut album, Ten , a blockbuster that helped fuel the '90s alt-rock explosion and introduced the band as the everyman alternative to Nirvana. The band's long run is particularl..
May 21, 2014
Jeff Tweedy is Preparing a Solo Album, Will Play the Pabst Theater June 16
After more than 20 years fronting Wilco, Jeff Tweedy is preparing to release his first solo albums. Details on that album, including a release date and title, haven't been announced yet, but today Pitchfork reported on Tweedy's corresponding solo ..
May 18, 2014
OneRepublic is Summerfest's Final 2014 Marcus Amphitheater Headliner
Thoughhe's not a natural born public figure like Pharrell or Timbaland, songwriterand producer Ryan Tedder is quietly one of the most successful pop architectsof this young millennium. He's crafted massive singles for Beyoncé ("Halo"),Kelly..
May 14, 2014
The Black Keys Will Return to the Bradley Center in September
Blues rockers The Black Keys established themselves as one of alternative rock's biggest contemporary acts with their 2010 album Brothers , a blockbuster that spawned several heavily licensed hits, including the Danger Mouse-produced "Tighten Up."..
May 8, 2014
Maxwell Will Kick Off His 2014 "Summer Soulstice" Tour in Milwaukee
Maxwell may not be the most reclusive of all the great neo-soul singers—that honor still belongs to D'Angelo, for now—but he works at a mighty slow clip. With his 1996 debut Maxwell's Urban Hang Suite , Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-base..
Apr 21, 2014
Jack White Will Headline the Rave in July
Retiring The White Stripes certainly hasn't hurt Jack White's brand any. With his many side bands and more recently his solo ventures the singer/guitarist has continued to enjoy the kind of "rock legend in progress" cache otherwise reserved almost..
Apr 7, 2014