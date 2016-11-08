2016 Election
Wisconsin’s Election Laws: What Needs to Change
No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more
Nov 8, 2016 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Vote for Jack Redmond in Southern Suburbs
We are urging Shepherd readers in South Milwaukee, Oak Creek and Franklin to vote for Jack Redmond to represent Assembly District 21. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Return Russ Feingold to the U.S. Senate
For U.S. Senate, the Shepherd endorses Democrat Russ Feingold, who has proven through the years that you can count on him to do the right thing. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 9 Comments
Trump’s Sordid Sex Tape
Republicans hoped to keep pretending Donald Trump wasn’t a sleazy, upper-class lowlife long enough to make it through the election. more
Oct 11, 2016 4:34 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Time for a Change: Support Julie Meyer in the South Shore’s Assembly District 20
Instead of going with the establishment choice, we are endorsing challenger Julie Meyer in Assembly District 20 in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more
Aug 2, 2016 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 19 Comments
Vote for David Crowley in Assembly District 17
Of the three individuals running, David Crowley is by far the most experienced and talented candidate on the Aug. 9 Democratic primary ballot. more
Aug 2, 2016 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Return Russ Feingold to the Senate
This is a very easy endorsement to make: We strongly support Russ Feingold in his bid to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 5 Comments
Vote for LaTonya Johnson for Senate District 6
Senate District 6 would be well represented by Rep. LaTonya Johnson, who the Shepherd is endorsing in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Mandela Barnes is the Best Choice in State Senate District 4
We strongly urge Shepherd readers to vote for Mandela Barnes in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Senate District 4. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
John Chisholm Has Earned Another Term as Milwaukee County District Attorney
We are strongly endorsing John Chisholm for re-election as Milwaukee County district attorney on Aug. 9. We have confidence in Chisholm’s leadership and believe that he has earned the community’s trust. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Support Gwen Moore for Congress
We are once again endorsing Milwaukee County Congresswoman Gwen Moore for re-election in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Time for a Change: Edgar Lin is the Best Choice in Assembly District 16
Public defender Edgar Lin is our pick in Assembly District 16’s Democratic primary. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Vote for Democrat Darrol Gibson on Aug. 9
We strongly endorse political organizer Darrol Gibson in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Assembly District 11, which encompasses portions of Milwaukee and Glendale. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Elect Marisabel Cabrera to the Assembly
We are asking Shepherd readers to vote for state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa on Tuesday, Aug 9. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Vote for JoCasta Zamarripa on Aug. 9
We are asking Shepherd readers to vote for state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa on Tuesday, Aug 9. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
The WWE Convention
WWE wrestling mobs are actually better behaved and its events are far too professionally organized to be torn apart by the nightly disasters of the Republican convention. more
Jul 26, 2016 2:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Who Will Earn Your Vote?
Here’s a roundup of candidates you’ll find on the Aug. 9 and Nov. 8 ballots. more
Jun 14, 2016 4:44 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Paul Ryan as Collateral Damage
At a private gathering in Park City, Utah, of 300 skeptical Republican leaders and donors organized by Mitt Romney, House Speaker Paul Ryan faced scathing attacks for endorsing Donald Trump. more
Jun 14, 2016 1:33 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Wisconsin’s Six-Year U.S. Senate Vacancy
The fact that so many Wisconsin voters know so little about Sen. Ron Johnson is surprising in a state so polarized by recalls and the divisive, extreme policies of Gov. Scott Walker that voter participation and intensity are among the highe... more
Jun 7, 2016 2:33 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
Poor Paul Ryan
With his endorsement, House Speaker Paul Ryan can no longer separate himself from Donald Trump and his dubious positions and policies. more
Jun 7, 2016 2:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 7 Comments