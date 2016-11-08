RSS

2016 Election

No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:36 PM Expresso 3 Comments

We are urging Shepherd readers in South Milwaukee, Oak Creek and Franklin to vote for Jack Redmond to represent Assembly District 21. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:20 PM News 1 Comments

For U.S. Senate, the Shepherd endorses Democrat Russ Feingold, who has proven through the years that you can count on him to do the right thing. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:17 PM News 9 Comments

Republicans hoped to keep pretending Donald Trump wasn’t a sleazy, upper-class lowlife long enough to make it through the election. more

Oct 11, 2016 4:34 PM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

Instead of going with the establishment choice, we are endorsing challenger Julie Meyer in Assembly District 20 in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more

Aug 2, 2016 3:07 PM News 19 Comments

Of the three individuals running, David Crowley is by far the most experienced and talented candidate on the Aug. 9 Democratic primary ballot. more

Aug 2, 2016 3:05 PM News

This is a very easy endorsement to make: We strongly support Russ Feingold in his bid to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:26 PM News 5 Comments

Senate District 6 would be well represented by Rep. LaTonya Johnson, who the Shepherd is endorsing in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:19 PM News

We strongly urge Shepherd readers to vote for Mandela Barnes in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Senate District 4. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:16 PM News

We are strongly endorsing John Chisholm for re-election as Milwaukee County district attorney on Aug. 9. We have confidence in Chisholm’s leadership and believe that he has earned the community’s trust. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:13 PM News

We are once again endorsing Milwaukee County Congresswoman Gwen Moore for re-election in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:11 PM News 1 Comments

Public defender Edgar Lin is our pick in Assembly District 16’s Democratic primary. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:09 PM News

We strongly endorse political organizer Darrol Gibson in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Assembly District 11, which encompasses portions of Milwaukee and Glendale. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:07 PM News

We are asking Shepherd readers to vote for state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa on Tuesday, Aug 9. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:05 PM News

We are asking Shepherd readers to vote for state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa on Tuesday, Aug 9. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:03 PM News

WWE wrestling mobs are actually better behaved and its events are far too professionally organized to be torn apart by the nightly disasters of the Republican convention. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:59 PM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

Here’s a roundup of candidates you’ll find on the Aug. 9 and Nov. 8 ballots. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:44 PM News Features 5 Comments

At a private gathering in Park City, Utah, of 300 skeptical Republican leaders and donors organized by Mitt Romney, House Speaker Paul Ryan faced scathing attacks for endorsing Donald Trump. more

Jun 14, 2016 1:33 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

The fact that so many Wisconsin voters know so little about Sen. Ron Johnson is surprising in a state so polarized by recalls and the divisive, extreme policies of Gov. Scott Walker that voter participation and intensity are among the highe... more

Jun 7, 2016 2:33 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

With his endorsement, House Speaker Paul Ryan can no longer separate himself from Donald Trump and his dubious positions and policies. more

Jun 7, 2016 2:26 PM News Features 7 Comments

