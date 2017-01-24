RSS

2016 Elections

In four years, working people might even have an opportunity to elect a real populist president instead of a pretend populist billionaire whose cabinet of fellow billionaires never met a working man or woman they didn’t try to exploit. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:23 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

Activists around the country—young and old, reformers and radicals—are trying to figure out not only how to fight Trump and Trumpism, but also how to think strategically about building a powerful progressive movement based on action and inf... more

Jan 3, 2017 3:55 PM News Features 13 Comments

A gullible news media portrayed Donald Trump as a working-class hero for his fraudulent charade last week of pretending to save jobs in Indiana by preventing a Carrier heating and air conditioning plant from moving all of its operations fro... more

Dec 6, 2016 1:57 PM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

House Speaker Paul Ryan is probably just beginning his humiliating political reinvention of himself in Donald Trump’s image. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:03 PM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

Since the election, I have received more than 60 phone calls and a few hundred emails from wonderful and patriotic individuals who are simply devastated by the election of Donald Trump. Many of these people who contacted me wanted the Sheph... more

Nov 15, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 15 Comments

Voter participation dropped 12% in the City of Milwaukee in the first presidential election since the implementation of voter ID. more

Nov 15, 2016 4:25 PM News Features 7 Comments

As an idealistic, progressive voter, I’ve voted for plenty of losing candidates over the years. But there’s never been a U.S. election before where I’ve considered the results clearly un-American until now. more

Nov 15, 2016 1:49 PM Taking Liberties 29 Comments

Last night’s election of Donald Trump, a primal scream fromconservative whites and Republican Party loyalists, isn’t going to solve ourproblems. We don’t know a whole lot about what Trump will do inoffice, since he’s been vague about policy, .. more

Nov 9, 2016 4:11 PM Daily Dose 13 Comments

It’s here—Tuesday, Nov. 8,is Election Day. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to myvote.wi.gov to locate your pollingplace and check your voter registration. To cast a ballot, you will need anacceptable photo ID. To learn more about IDs, g.. more

Nov 7, 2016 10:06 PM Daily Dose

Confused about voter ID, voter registration, and when and where you can vote? This voter guide helps answer your pre-election day questions. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:28 PM News Features 3 Comments

Please take this election seriously because there may actually be more at stake than which party will occupy the oval office for the next four years. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:25 PM News 3 Comments

The Shepherd Express endorses Democrats Ryan Solen, Gwen Moore and Khary Penebaker for Congress. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:14 PM News 1 Comments

There’s no question that a Hillary Clinton presidency would be far better for Shepherd readers than a Trump presidency. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:11 PM News 17 Comments

The Shepherd is endorsing Democrats Dan Riemer, Chris Rockwood, Andy Mitchell and Cory Mason for the Wisconsin Assembly. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:05 PM News 1 Comments

FBI Director James Comey’s irresponsible public announcement about new emails relating to Hillary Clinton is the classic definition of a political dirty trick. more

Nov 1, 2016 4:39 PM Taking Liberties 24 Comments

Democrat Jack Redmond is running against Republican Rep. Jessie Rodriguez to represent Assembly District 21 on the county's southern border. Here are Redmond's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire. Rodriguez didn't respond to the Shep.. more

Oct 25, 2016 9:14 PM Daily Dose

Don’t be surprised when you go to the polls on Nov. 8. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:52 PM News Features 7 Comments

Being a politician is no kind of job for someone like Sen. Ron Johnson, who doesn’t want government to accomplish anything for the good of its citizens. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:26 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more

Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM News Features 14 Comments

This year, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s re-election bid is a bit more complicated as he faces challenges from his fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, including his Democratic rival on the Nov. 8 ballot, Iraq war vet Ryan Solen. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:18 PM News Features 4 Comments

