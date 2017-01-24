2016 Elections
The Case for Organized Resistance
In four years, working people might even have an opportunity to elect a real populist president instead of a pretend populist billionaire whose cabinet of fellow billionaires never met a working man or woman they didn’t try to exploit. more
An Activist's Guide for the Trump Years
Activists around the country—young and old, reformers and radicals—are trying to figure out not only how to fight Trump and Trumpism, but also how to think strategically about building a powerful progressive movement based on action and inf... more
Politicians Promising Jobs and Other Lies
A gullible news media portrayed Donald Trump as a working-class hero for his fraudulent charade last week of pretending to save jobs in Indiana by preventing a Carrier heating and air conditioning plant from moving all of its operations fro... more
The Real Paul Ryan
House Speaker Paul Ryan is probably just beginning his humiliating political reinvention of himself in Donald Trump’s image. more
We Will Survive a Trump Administration
Since the election, I have received more than 60 phone calls and a few hundred emails from wonderful and patriotic individuals who are simply devastated by the election of Donald Trump. Many of these people who contacted me wanted the Sheph... more
Did Voter ID Hand Wisconsin to Trump?
Voter participation dropped 12% in the City of Milwaukee in the first presidential election since the implementation of voter ID. more
An Un-American Election
As an idealistic, progressive voter, I’ve voted for plenty of losing candidates over the years. But there’s never been a U.S. election before where I’ve considered the results clearly un-American until now. more
Trump Is Not the Cure for What Ails Us
Last night’s election of Donald Trump, a primal scream fromconservative whites and Republican Party loyalists, isn’t going to solve ourproblems. We don’t know a whole lot about what Trump will do inoffice, since he’s been vague about policy, .. more
Ready to Vote?
It’s here—Tuesday, Nov. 8,is Election Day. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to myvote.wi.gov to locate your pollingplace and check your voter registration. To cast a ballot, you will need anacceptable photo ID. To learn more about IDs, g.. more
Do You Know How to Vote?
Confused about voter ID, voter registration, and when and where you can vote? This voter guide helps answer your pre-election day questions. more
Please Vote
Please take this election seriously because there may actually be more at stake than which party will occupy the oval office for the next four years. more
Congress Needs More Fairness and Balance
The Shepherd Express endorses Democrats Ryan Solen, Gwen Moore and Khary Penebaker for Congress. more
Vote for Hillary Clinton on Nov. 8
There’s no question that a Hillary Clinton presidency would be far better for Shepherd readers than a Trump presidency. more
Send Democrats to the State Assembly
The Shepherd is endorsing Democrats Dan Riemer, Chris Rockwood, Andy Mitchell and Cory Mason for the Wisconsin Assembly. more
Comey’s Last-Minute Political Dirty Trick
FBI Director James Comey’s irresponsible public announcement about new emails relating to Hillary Clinton is the classic definition of a political dirty trick. more
Democrat Jack Redmond Seeks to Represent Assembly District 21
Democrat Jack Redmond is running against Republican Rep. Jessie Rodriguez to represent Assembly District 21 on the county's southern border. Here are Redmond's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire. Rodriguez didn't respond to the Shep.. more
What’s on Your Ballot?
Don’t be surprised when you go to the polls on Nov. 8. more
Why We Should Elect Politicians
Being a politician is no kind of job for someone like Sen. Ron Johnson, who doesn’t want government to accomplish anything for the good of its citizens. more
Russ Feingold on His Campaign to be Your Next Senator
“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more
It’s Ryan v. Ryan in Congressional District 1
This year, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s re-election bid is a bit more complicated as he faces challenges from his fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, including his Democratic rival on the Nov. 8 ballot, Iraq war vet Ryan Solen. more
