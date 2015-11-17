2Morrow Evr After
WebsterX and Q The Sun Channel Radiohead on Their New EP
Milwaukee rapper WebsterX and producer Q The Sun aren't the first rap acts to sample Radiohead. The Roots have done it. So have Lupe Fiasco and Joe Budden—hell, even Lloyd Banks has. But few have immersed themselves quite as deeply in the band's v.. more
Nov 17, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
BACHELORETTE Auditions with Theater RED
This could get confusing for the general public: Bachelorette is best-known as a “reality” series for flat, glowing screens. This coming March, Theater RED will be staging a live Bachelorette --a dark comedy by by Leslye Headland. The .. more
Nov 1, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee’s ‘rock & roll nouveau’ quartet 2morrow Evr After got a nice taste of national exposure when they heard their “U Can’t Buy This” on Little Steven’s Underground Garage program on Sirius XM Radio. High on more
Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The rock of Milwaukee group 2MorroW EvR AfteR resides somewhere on the blurry line separating ’70s glam pop and harder, hairier ’80s glam metal, as guitarist Stacy Maloney and his mates straddle the styles of The Sweet and Guns N’ Roses. more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 14 Comments