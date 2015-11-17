RSS

2Morrow Evr After

kidx.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee rapper WebsterX and producer Q The Sun aren't the first rap acts to sample Radiohead. The Roots have done it. So have Lupe Fiasco and Joe Budden—hell, even Lloyd Banks has. But few have immersed themselves quite as deeply in the band's v.. more

Nov 17, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

This could get confusing for the general public: Bachelorette is best-known as a “reality” series for flat, glowing screens. This coming March, Theater RED will be staging a live Bachelorette --a dark comedy by by Leslye Headland. The .. more

Nov 1, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

blogimage12234.jpe

Milwaukee’s ‘rock & roll nouveau’ quartet 2morrow Evr After got a nice taste of national exposure when they heard their “U Can’t Buy This” on Little Steven’s Underground Garage program on Sirius XM Radio. High on more

Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage12182.jpe

The rock of Milwaukee group 2MorroW EvR AfteR resides somewhere on the blurry line separating ’70s glam pop and harder, hairier ’80s glam metal, as guitarist Stacy Maloney and his mates straddle the styles of The Sweet and Guns N’ Roses. more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews 14 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES