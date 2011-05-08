3 Doors Down
David Ives and Tom Stoppard--With Kids
As much respect as I have for First Stage Children's Theatre, I gained even a little bit more when I found out that they were going to be staging shorts programs featuring the work of Tom Stoppard and David Ives. Both playwrights are unflinchin.. more
May 8, 2011 1:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
June 11 - June 17
Fat Maw Rooney w/ Euforquestra @ The Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m. Thoughthe re-emergenc The Renaissance ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Lykke Li @ The Pabst Theater, August 6
Last year young Swedish singer Lykke Li teamed up with Björn Yttling of Peter, Björn and John to release her debut album, Youth Novels, an unlikely collection of sweet yet sophisticated electro-pop at times as catchy and immediate as anything on p.. more
Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
3 Doors Down
After all these years, 3 Doors Down are still writing soundtrack-ready, doom-and-gloom scorchers about matters of life-and-death urgency. It's a profitable formula, and all their albums since their 2000 hit single “Kryptonite” have charted reliab... more
Jul 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
3 Doors Down
After all these years, 3 Doors Down are still writingsoundtrack-ready, doom-and-gloom scorchers about matters of life-and-deathurgency. It’s a profitable formula, and,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee