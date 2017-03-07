3 Sheeps Brewing
Burgers Raise a Ruckus in Shorewood
The Ruckus (4144 N. Oakland Ave.)—the new fast-casual restaurant from the owners of Colectivo—is like an amped-up 1950s burger and shake joint. more
Mar 7, 2017 2:27 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Short Order
Summertime Beer and Food Events in Full Gear
It's definitely summer in Milwaukee. There are about a millionbeer, wine and cocktail events coming up, and the beer gardens are hopping. Thefirst big beer festival of the summer season is also coming June 20, theWisconsin Beer Lover's Festival.. more
Jun 11, 2015 7:43 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Eric Blowtorch and the Welders
Recording primarily to vinyl, with 7-inch singles his preferred medium, Milwaukee reggae enthusiast Eric Blowtorch has released a slew of well-received singles over the last couple years, some of them featuring reggae legends like Prince more
Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee