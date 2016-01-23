3041 North
Cup of Tea Poetry Slam at 3041 NORTH
They’re still doing poetry slams. (The poets.) Kind of a strange realization for me. The competition over verse, passion and the spoken word elegantly pushed through a microphone continues in various places. My wife and I met years ago at an.. more
Jan 23, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Smooth Soul Music at 3041 North
Milwaukee's absence of a full-time smooth jazz radio in recent years has translated to themusic's scant presence in the city's concert listings. Chocolate Bar Productionshas been on a one-woman mission to restore borderline smooth jazz in the fo.. more
Nov 21, 2014 4:38 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Blues Brunch Offers Saturday Morning Soul with a Side of Pancakes
WNOV-AM’s Saturday morning Blues Café program may be the only dose of modern Southern soul, naturally combined with its antecedent of R&B-leaning blues, to be more
Jul 30, 2014 1:55 AM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker’s Criminal County Budget
Once again, Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker has proposed a technically illegal budget that only balances in his fantasies. Last year, Walker’s budget included $32 million in employee wage and benefits concessions that had never been... more
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Milwaukee’s New Brew in Town
Here in Milwaukee the Sprecher name is a familiar one. It can be found all over town, from the labels on the gourmet soda and craft beer produced at the Sprecher Brewery in Glendale, to the signs that show sponsorship of a number of local e... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview