371 Productions

offthecuff_acrosstheline_creditscreenshot_youtubeplannedparenthoodaction.jpg.jpe

Credit: youtubeplannedparenthoodaction

Off the Cuff interviews Jeff Fitzsimmons of Custom Reality Services, one of the creators of the Sundance- and (soon) SXSW-tested Across the Line, a virtual reality “documentary hybrid” that transports audiences into the perspective of a ... more

Mar 1, 2016 3:56 PM Off the Cuff

wi-mining-standoff.jpg.jpe

Here in southeastern Wisconsin, it's sometimes difficult to grasp the enormity of the changes the proposed iron mine in northern Wisconsin will create. On Saturday, a great documentary called Fault Lines will explore the impact of the $1.5 billion.. more

Jun 13, 2014 3:22 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

blogimage10372.jpe

Boulevard Theatre closes its 24th season with the Midwest premiere of Patricia Durante and Betsy Tuxill’s warm family comedy It’s Your Mother , a play about the distinct (and sometimes tested) bond between mothers and daughters. more

Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

