371 Productions
‘Across the Line’ Pushes Viewer into Harsh Reality
Off the Cuff interviews Jeff Fitzsimmons of Custom Reality Services, one of the creators of the Sundance- and (soon) SXSW-tested Across the Line, a virtual reality “documentary hybrid” that transports audiences into the perspective of a ... more
Mar 1, 2016 3:56 PM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
Northern Wisconsin Iron Mine Documentary Will Air Saturday
Here in southeastern Wisconsin, it's sometimes difficult to grasp the enormity of the changes the proposed iron mine in northern Wisconsin will create. On Saturday, a great documentary called Fault Lines will explore the impact of the $1.5 billion.. more
Jun 13, 2014 3:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
It’s Your Mother
Boulevard Theatre closes its 24th season with the Midwest premiere of Patricia Durante and Betsy Tuxill’s warm family comedy It’s Your Mother , a play about the distinct (and sometimes tested) bond between mothers and daughters. more
Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee