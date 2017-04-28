The 39 Steps
A Little Birdie Told Me
The blooms they are a popping and the birds they are a chirping. Bunnies and robins alike are doing their annual backyard hops. As spring has most certainly sprung, the time seems ripe for hiking and getting out in nature. Every year, AJ Page and .. more
Apr 28, 2017 5:22 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
‘39 Steps’ in Elm Grove
The Sunset Playhouse spoofs a classic spy story as it stages The 39 Steps with a sharp sense of comedy. more
Apr 28, 2015 11:16 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘39 Steps’ in The Park
The Phantom Cicada Theatre Company delivers a solidly comic evening of outdoor theater at summer’s end as it presents The 39 Steps. Drew Brhel directs a cast of four playing a great many roles in a briskly paced send-up of the 1930s Alfred ... more
Sep 4, 2013 1:08 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘39 Steps’ in Kettle Moraine State Park
The story of The 39 Steps goes back to 1915. Scottish John Buchan wrote the adventure while languishing in bed with an ulcer. The story was serialized in a British magazine. Twenty years later Alfred Hitchcock turned it into a film, conside... more
Aug 29, 2013 6:37 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cute Comedy Paces Milwaukee Rep’s ‘39 Steps’
Classic suspense cinema runs swiftly across the stage in two hours of comedy as the Milwaukee Rep brings Patrick Barlow’s The 39 Steps to the Quadracci Powerhouse. Four actors play numerous roles in this sophisticated comic tribute to the c... more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Frames to Floorboards
Part of the appeal of theatre is the transformation of reality. Under ideal conditions, an audience is transported somewhere else for the duration of the play. Ideally, a group of actors and various production elements can convince an audience o.. more
Jan 16, 2011 3:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Cast of THE 39 STEPS
Just a couple of days ago, The Milwaukee Rep sent out a press release on its upcoming production of Alfred Hitchcock’s 39 Steps. The comic Patrick Barlow stage adaptation of Hitchcock’s 1935 mystery thriller calls for an ensemble of four. As th.. more
Dec 30, 2010 11:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Faintly Familiar Sound of M. Ward
M. Ward is familiar. He may, in fact, be the familiar-ist musician of this century. His mu The Go-Getter ,Music Feature more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Brooklyn Boy
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its production of Donald Margulies' comic drama Brooklyn Boy tonight. The show stars Jim DeVita as a Brooklyn native who, despite finding success as an author of autobiographical work, struggles to connect wi... more
Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee