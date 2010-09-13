40 Oz. Freedom
Prince's streak ends
Flu-like symptoms took Prince Fielder out of today's lineup and left him back at the hotel as his streak of 327 consecutive starts - the most by any active player - comes to an end. more
Sep 13, 2010 11:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Danger Man
Patrick McGoohan’s famous starring role in “The Prisoner” was predicated on his background as the spy who eventually tired of all the duplicity. The creators of “The Prisoner” almost certainly referenced McGoohan’s previous stint in a British te.. more
Sep 13, 2010 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
40 Oz. to Freedom
Like Jeff Buckley and Kurt Cobain, Bradley Nowell’s music career was cut short at its peak in the 1990s, but his band Sublime has lived on as one of the most lucrative reggae franchises of the last two decades, spurring a veritable cottage ... more
Mar 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mar. 12 - Mar. 18
A Braves New World @ Discovery World, 7 p.m. Justin time for the spring baseball season, this month sees the release ofWilliam Povletich’s Mil,This Week in Milwaukee more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments