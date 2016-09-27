414
Too Much Attitude for Milwaukee?
Off the Cuff interviews Fred Gillich, founder of Too Much Metal For One Hand, a clothing store devoted pride in our hometown. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:20 PM Matthew J. Prigge Off the Cuff
This Week in Milwaukee: April 14-20
Milwaukee celebrates Record Store Day and big local album release shows from Lorde Fredd33, Heat Death and Eagle Trace. more
Apr 12, 2016 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Cross-Shooshko Cyclocross Race Coming This Saturday
The Second Annual Cross-Shooshko Cyclocross Race will be a great place to watch cyclocross, and, for the curious and brave, try out a race! Plus there will be food, beer, coffee, and bikes to try out all day, and Ben’s Cycle is hosting The Cros.. more
Sep 21, 2015 8:09 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Changes Coming to Story Hill BKC
Changes are afoot at StoryHill BKC on 51st and Bluemound. The “C” in their name now standsfor cocktail instead of cup, noting their largest change of shifting theirfocus away from breakfast. Hours during the week will be 11:00 a.m. until 9:0.. more
Sep 8, 2015 2:45 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Calling All Talent to The Third Ward
Are you a performer, a model, or a voice-over artist?Then Saturday could be your lucky day! Ohlsson Model & Talent, one of the Midwest's premier model and talent agencies, is hosting an open call for all talent this coming Saturday, from 10:00AM-.. more
Aug 6, 2015 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Race for the Bacon to be Held Thursday
Have you been telling yourself that this is the summeryou’re running that 5k? Do you tell your friends that you’ve been training forthat half marathon even though you’re really just watching Orange is the NewBlack on Netflix? Would it be easier.. more
Jul 28, 2015 3:54 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Mysterious Milwaukee Lion Sightings of 1961
The most recent newson the now nationally-known Milwaukee Lion indicates that there very well maybe a large wild cat loose in our city. Whether or not the animal is ever foundremains to be seen. However, this kind of thing – as odd as it may be.. more
Jul 27, 2015 4:45 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Firkin Fest Hits Cathedral Square This Saturday
Firkin Beer Fest, named after the small wooden barrel ofbeer, equal to about a quarter barrel, will be held at Cathedral Square thisSaturday. The festival aims to celebrate all things Milwaukee beer. The craft beer celebration begins at 3 p.m... more
Jul 17, 2015 5:33 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
'Weird Al' Yankovic Keeps Summerfest Weird
I want you to picture a young boy, in the 3rd or4th grade. It is the mid 1990’s. He is sitting on the floor with a VHStape of “Weird Al” Yankovic music videos, and he is losing his mind. At one point during the “Fat” video, he rollsuncon.. more
Jul 7, 2015 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Milwaukee Day Celebrates Milwaukee's Milwaukeeness
As holiday origin stories go, Milwaukee Day's beginning is hardly the pilgrims feasting with the American Indians... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Slash Goes Solo, In Good Company
Slash’s band Velvet Revolver may still be looking for the right singer, but the guitarist didn’t have the same problem while recording his self-titled solo album. He found 13 of them.He recruited a baker’s dozen vocalists, each of whom more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Home Brewed Music & Arts Festival
At the inaugural Home Brewed Music & Arts Festival, promoters have put on display a wide variety of visual artists and rock and hip-hop musicians, many of which have flown largely under the radar of local press. The music lineup includes more
Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s Growing Theater Scene
Milwaukee is a great theater town. Below is a guide to a dozen theater companies that offer four or more productions a year. Some shows will be serious, others whimsical, but all are worth consideration. more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
Museum of Wisconsin Art Captures Human Individuality
Each day an individual presents a unique picture to the world based on his or her choice of hairstyle, clothes and other adornments. These rituals—often overlooked, even by individuals themselves—depend on personality, age, time of year, an... more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
A World for Kids
The World Almanac was the one-stop source of facts and figures in an age before Google and remains a useful compendium of information even now. The World Almanac for Kids 2011 (World Almanac Books) is designed to compete with the Internet f... more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Dick Dale
A groundbreaking rock’n’roll musician, Dick Dale made his electric guitar sound like an oud, the stringed instrument of the Near East. The tonalities of the Lebanese-American surf instrumentalist lead the way to pychedelia, but his emphasis... more
Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Phenomenon of ‘Sh*t My Dad Says’
A year ago, the author of Sh*t My Dad Says (HarperCollins), Twitter phenomenon Justin Halpern, was a relatively unknown comedy writer who had moved in with his parents after his long-term girlfriend broke up with him. As a writer for Maxim.... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Emily Patti Books