They Got Game
Longtime columnist Richard Carter reminisces about his favorite sports movies. more
Aug 18, 2015 7:58 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 21
Long before the current cycle of movies made from comic books, Wes Craven directed Swamp Thing (1982). Drawn from the DC universe, the Thing is a more
Jul 21, 2013 11:29 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
42
When Jackie Robinson crossed the color line at Ebbets Field in 1947, many Americans weren’t ready to see a black man play ball in the same league as white men. Seven years before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against legal more
Apr 9, 2013 11:51 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
