Sports, Racial Justice and Colin Kaepernick
Milwaukee should be proud to have a native son standing up for what America should be, simply by sitting down. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
Richard Sherman: Method To The Madness?
To go by just the words, Richard Sherman didn't get his wish. “Don't you ever talk about me!” was part of his on-field tirade after making the play that put Seattle in the Super Bowl. But torrents of talk about Sherman have followed as t... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:01 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Green Bay Packers: Painful To The End
Frequent readers of this page might remember that they saw the same illustration back in mid-November. But there's no better symbol for the more
Jan 8, 2014 1:04 AM Frank Clines Green Bay Packers
49ers Run Out the Clock on the Packers' Season
The 2013 Green Bay Packers season ended the same way it had last January, and with the same outcome in which the past two seasons began—a Packers loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The,Sports more
Jan 6, 2014 9:22 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Football? What's That?
San Francisco 45, Green Bay 31. Frank knew what to expect in Sunday morning's phone call. more
Jan 16, 2013 4:11 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Post-Season Brightens Up
The Packers' 24-10 playoff romp over Minnesota earned them a trip to San Francisco and a chance for double payback against the 49ers for an opening-day loss, and against the Bay Area for Wisconsin's 20-14 Rose Bowl more
Jan 9, 2013 5:24 PM Frank Clines More Sports