Milwaukee’s 2016 New Year’s Eve Guide
Milwaukee will usher in 2016 with these parties, concerts, galas and blowouts. more
Dec 22, 2015 7:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Heroes of the Week: Paxton Andrews Foundation Volunteers
When Danna and John Andrews’ three-month-old son, Paxton, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, the community came together to help the family during their trying time. In 2012, family friend Sara Santiago and more
Aug 7, 2013 1:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Prophetic and Gerald Walker Get "Higher"
Now this is a collaboration I've been waiting for. Milwaukee rappers Prophetic and Gerald Walker each rank among the city's very best, but they come from very different worlds. With his cool precision, Prophetic is a graduate of the Jay-Z sch..
Jul 13, 2012 7:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Oopsie! Stimulus Critic Paul Ryan Asked for Funds
Although he voted against it in the House of Representatives and has repeatedly blasted last year’s stimulus package, Rep. Paul Ryan asked for stimulus funds for a project in his district. The Wall Street Journal found that Ryan and other Re.. more
Feb 17, 2010 3:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Badgers' Trevon Hughes featured in USA Today
Thanks to the Badger Men's basketball Twitter feed for this link.Read up on how attending St. John's Military Academy in Delavan changed life for Trevon Hughes. more
Feb 3, 2010 1:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Richard Cheese, meet your match. Milwaukee’s 5 Card Studs supersize the kitschy, faux-lounge act that Cheese popularized with their own punny, Las Vegas-styled revue, performing over-the-top, swinging covers of pop and rock songs. They put ... more
Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Though they play their Neil Diamond--and Tom Jones--styled lounge songs all year long, the The Christmas Wishes ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
5 Card Studs Plot Holiday Extravaganza
For the 5 Card Studs, every show is a festival, but the holiday season is a favorite time Christmas Wishes ,Local Music more
Dec 15, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music 1 Comments
Richard Cheese, meet your match. Milwaukee’s 5 Card Studs supersize Cheese&rsquo and ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 21, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 4 Comments