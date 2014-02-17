618 Live
Watch Rico Love Perform With a Lot of Milwaukee Talent on "Arsenio"
For years Grammy-winning Milwaukee native Rico Love was a mostly behind the scenes player in the urban music scene, writing and producing big hits for stars like Usher, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Chris Brown in between recording his own projects. .. more
Feb 17, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: 618 Live Bashing, Navigating Against Me! and Ribbing Clark the Cub
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with stations promotions director Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we examine Silk Exotic's latest effort to bring another strip club Downtown. Are the strip club and its supporters exploiting .. more
Jan 15, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Silk Exotic is Eyeing 618 Live as Its Newest Location
Silk Exotic is about as determined to open a Downtown Milwaukee location as anybody in Milwaukee has ever been determined to do anything, and the business shows no signs of giving up anytime soon. After being denied a Downtown location three times.. more
Dec 18, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Funding the Arts vs. Branding the City
This week on The Disclaimer, a near-weekly half hour of debate and chit-chat between WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we discuss Journal Sentinel art critic Mary Louise Schumacher's recent column about the ceremony su.. more
May 30, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
618 Live Cancels Chief Keef's Ironically Billed "Stop the Violence" Performance
Following the rapper's latest arrest earlier this week on marijuana charges in Atlanta and questions about the appropriateness of booking a gun-loving rapper with known gang affiliations at a "Stop The Violence" event, 618 Live has canceled Chief .. more
May 24, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Gucci Mane's Concert Thursday Has Been Canceled Because He's in Jail
Recording at an almost impossible pace, Gucci Mane reinvented himself in 2009 as the ultimate mixtape rapper, releasing more than a half dozen mixtapes that year, including several essential ones that made a case for him as one of the most inventi.. more
Apr 2, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Tripoli Shrine Circus
The Tripoli Shriners of Milwaukee have made a name for themselves through their community service and support of the Shriners’ Hospital for Children, but to many they’re best known for their local circus, which does multiple performances at... more
Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Manned by a Woman
Forty-six years before women were allowed to vote in America, a lady by the name of Georgia Green Stebbins was managing a federal facility here in Milwaukee—the North Point Lighthouse. As John Enright of the North Point Lighthouse Friends r... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 2 Comments
Waukesha Civic Theatre’s Memorable ‘Crimes of the Heart’
The Waukesha Civic Theatre explores some rather dark ground with its production of Beth Henley’s tragicomedy Crimes of the Heart.Donna Daniels plays Lenny Magrath, the eldest of three sisters, a single woman who has spent her life caring fo... more
Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Images They Weave,
Frank: I can just picture someeager adviser informing Woods, "On the bright side, th Is it really just fourweeks since Tiger Woods went from Ace of Perfection to Bogey Man of ,Sports more
Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
A Christmas Carol
For over three decades, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s extravagantly staged production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s produc,Today more
Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Plaid Tidings
The singing quartet in the Skylight Opera Theatre’s Plaid Tidings won’t let the fact that they were killed in a car crash in the 1960s stop them from putting on the TV Christmas special they’ve always dreamed of. Getting past the ,Today more
Dec 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee