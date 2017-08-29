7:30 P.M.
Hi Hat Lounge Celebrates 20 Years with a Block Party
To celebrate 20 years on the corner of Brady Street andArlington Place, Hi Hat Lounge willthrow a daylong, street-wide block party on Saturday Sept. 2 from 1-10 p.m.Local bands and DJs will perform. Lakefront Brewery will be on hand to.. more
Aug 29, 2017 7:01 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Leonard Cohen to Play Milwaukee for the First Time in 38 Years
A funny thing happened after financial crisis forced a reluctant Leonard Cohen back on the road in the late-2000s: Cohen realized he rather liked performing. The 78-year-old folk legend is now playing some of the best-received concerts of his care.. more
Jan 9, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris
When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured more
Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
7 Stories
A man stands on the seventh-story ledge of an apartment building. If the man decided to walk off the ledge, the laws of physics state that he would plummet to the sidewalk below, accelerating at a rate of roughly 9.8 meters per second squar... more
Nov 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee