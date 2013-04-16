7 Stories
First Stage To The Promised Land On TV
First Stage'sTo The Promised Land was a powerful and educational look at courage in the face of adversity that explored both the tumultuous civil rights movement AND the life of Golda Meir. The world premiere of Jonathan Gillard Daly's script wa.. more
Apr 16, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
It's Official: Paul McCartney to Play Miller Park July 16
It took him 12 years, but Paul McCartney will finally get around to checking out Milwaukee's new ballpark this summer. Twenty years after he played County Stadium in 1993, the former Beatle will headline the Brewers' home park on Tuesday, July 16 .. more
Apr 15, 2013 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Celebrate Bacchus with The Quasi Mondo
The First Meeting for the Quasi Mondo's BACCHANALIA Irreverent experimental theatre group The Quasi Mondo opens its next show this month as it presents Bacchanalia--a celebration of wine, fertility, ecstasy and all those other things associated w.. more
Apr 11, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Retro Comedy Night Tomorrow
Every now and again, lines from a twenty-year old TV sitcom run through my head. I recently tracked down the episode in question. Evidently it was written by some guy named Steve Paymer. Weird thing of it is . . . it's been nearly two decades sinc.. more
Mar 22, 2013 3:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Japandroids to Make Fans High-Five at Turner Hall Ballroom
Last year was a big one for indie-rock albums that felt like actual rock albums, and one of the most triumphant of that pack came from Vancouver's Japandroids, whose triumphant Celebration Rock was a pure joy from start to finish. It's road time f.. more
Mar 5, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Video Game Music
Thestring section’s tense, basso profondo turbulence resolves into the bleak dramaof desolation, before urgency enters in the form a rapid tempo shift. Theopening track on the latest CD by Canadian classical violinist Angele Dubeauand her a.. more
Mar 4, 2013 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Leonard Cohen to Play Milwaukee for the First Time in 38 Years
A funny thing happened after financial crisis forced a reluctant Leonard Cohen back on the road in the late-2000s: Cohen realized he rather liked performing. The 78-year-old folk legend is now playing some of the best-received concerts of his care.. more
Jan 9, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
7 Stories
A man stands on the seventh-story ledge of an apartment building. If the man decided to walk off the ledge, the laws of physics state that he would plummet to the sidewalk below, accelerating at a rate of roughly 9.8 meters per second squar... more
Dec 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Greetings from Hayward
,Art for Art's Sake more
Nov 20, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Paul Salsini
Milwaukee author Paul Salsini seemed to stumble on a formula for a successful franchise wi The Cielo ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
7 Stories In A Week of Four Openings
Somewhere amidst researching my theatre preview column for next week, I realized that Next Act’s production of Seven Stories is the one show I’m looking forward to this month more than any other. Yes, Carte Blanche has an opening next week .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
7th Floor Exterior, 2nd Floor Interior
The aesthetic of walking in to the Off-Broadway Theatre for the next several weeks is kind of interesting. You’ve parked or taken the bus just south of downtown to walk out to a really classy historical building. You walk through a lobby dominate.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater