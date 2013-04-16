RSS

First Stage'sTo The Promised Land was a powerful and educational look at courage in the face of adversity that explored both the tumultuous civil rights movement AND the life of Golda Meir. The world premiere of Jonathan Gillard Daly's script wa.. more

Apr 16, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

It took him 12 years, but Paul McCartney will finally get around to checking out Milwaukee's new ballpark this summer. Twenty years after he played County Stadium in 1993, the former Beatle will headline the Brewers' home park on Tuesday, July 16 .. more

Apr 15, 2013 3:10 PM On Music

The First Meeting for the Quasi Mondo's BACCHANALIA Irreverent experimental theatre group The Quasi Mondo opens its next show this month as it presents Bacchanalia--a celebration of wine, fertility, ecstasy and all those other things associated w.. more

Apr 11, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Every now and again, lines from a twenty-year old TV sitcom run through my head. I recently tracked down the episode in question. Evidently it was written by some guy named Steve Paymer. Weird thing of it is . . . it's been nearly two decades sinc.. more

Mar 22, 2013 3:16 PM Theater

Last year was a big one for indie-rock albums that felt like actual rock albums, and one of the most triumphant of that pack came from Vancouver's Japandroids, whose triumphant Celebration Rock was a pure joy from start to finish. It's road time f.. more

Mar 5, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

 Thestring section’s tense, basso profondo turbulence resolves into the bleak dramaof desolation, before urgency enters in the form a rapid tempo shift. Theopening track on the latest CD by Canadian classical violinist Angele Dubeauand her a.. more

Mar 4, 2013 3:43 PM I Hate Hollywood

A funny thing happened after financial crisis forced a reluctant Leonard Cohen back on the road in the late-2000s: Cohen realized he rather liked performing. The 78-year-old folk legend is now playing some of the best-received concerts of his care.. more

Jan 9, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

,Art for Art's Sake more

Nov 20, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

Milwaukee author Paul Salsini seemed to stumble on a formula for a successful franchise wi The Cielo ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  Somewhere amidst researching my theatre preview column for next week, I realized that Next Act’s production of Seven Stories is the one show I’m looking forward to this month more than any other. Yes, Carte Blanche has an opening next week .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

The aesthetic of walking in to the Off-Broadway Theatre for the next several weeks is kind of interesting. You’ve parked or taken the bus just south of downtown to walk out to a really classy historical building. You walk through a lobby dominate.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

