8 P.M.
Milwaukee Metropolitan Voices Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Variety Show
Milwaukee Metropolitan Voices will celebrate their 10thanniversary with a variety show titled TenYears Together… Our Rhythm of Life running from Friday, May 20 through Sunday,May 22.The show will showcase some of the group’s most popular.. more
May 16, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
There Will be Boogie Nights
Jan 29, 2014 2:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Adam Richman Will Visit Miller Park, Searching For Brewers "Superfans"
Jun 20, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Last Brewers signing post (I promise)
Here's the final list of signed draftees and where they'll start the season.Intersting to note that Mitch Haniger is heading right for the TimberRattlers, who are currently on their All-Star Break, but he should be with the team by Friday.I'll t.. more
Jun 19, 2012 2:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Former Wisconsin AD Chadima accused of touching male subordinate
Former University of Wisconsin Athletic Director John Chadima resigned in January after being put on administrative leave following what was termed "embarrassing actions" at a party involved with the football team's trip to the Rose Bowl over New .. more
Jan 24, 2012 8:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The World in a Matchbox
Seeing three shows a week, I often tend to forget the sheer joy of the most basic elements of theatre. C. Michael Wright hands you a tiny matchbox. Slide it open and there’s a couple decades’ worth of history, an allegory between two people, the.. more
Oct 21, 2011 8:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sully Erna
After 14 years fronting the post-grunge band Godsmack, 43-year-old Sully Erna decided to pursue a solo side project, trading in his earsplitting snarls to focus on intimate vocals and tender instrumentation. The rhythmic, spiritual more
May 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Needtobreathe w/ The Daylights @ Turner Hall, 8 p.m.
South Carolina’s Needtobreathe have been fixtures on both the Christian and, increasingly, the mainstream charts with their sky-climbing alternative-rock ballads. They’re one of the few Christian bands that has been able to appeal to more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Vote Brewers!
Ryan Braun leads all NL outfielders, though only by a narrow margin, and looks to become the first Brewer to be elected to three consecutive All-Star Games. But Atlanta's Jason Heyward and Dodger Andre Ethier are close on his heels. Go here:h.. more
Jun 16, 2010 2:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Sondre Lerche w/ JBM @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.
Norwegian singer-songwriter Sondre Lerche is a restless sort, reinventing himself from album to album. He first charmed critics at the start of the century with a pair of candy-flavored chamber-pop records indebted to The Beach Boys more
Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rusted Root w/ Tom Fuller
Part of a crop of positive, feel-good jam bands to crossover to mainstream radio in the ’90s, when the current jam scene was just beginning to emerge, Rusted Root melded Grateful Dead-styled folk and Paul Simon’s ear for world music on thei... more
Dec 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Andrew Bird w/ St. Vincent
Andrew Bird’s career got off to a false start when he affiliated himself with the neo-swing movement of the late ’90s, playing with bands like the Squirrel Nut Zippers. He’d rather not talk about those days. He’s since reinvented h more
Oct 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Loyal Order of Water Buffalo w/ The Carolinas @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.
Loyal Order of Water Buffalo is not, as its name suggests, a group of diners fiercely dedicated to a popular Third Ward restaurant on the corner of Water and Buffalo streets—in fact, the group predates that establishment by more than two de... more
Sep 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
CKY
Lending the abbreviation of his band Camp Kill Yourself to brother Bam Margera and Brandon DiCamillo (pre “Jackass” and “Viva La Bam”) as the name of their CKY skateboarding video series paid off beautifully for Jess Margera. The s more
Aug 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Korn
By the late-’90s, the seminal nu-metal group Korn was so popular that their video for “Got the Life” became the first video ever to be retired by MTV’s “Total Request Live.” Korn has struggled to recapture those commerc more
Jul 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Buckwheat Zydeco
Perhaps the most popular modern accordionist outside of Weird Al Yankovich, Stanley Dural Jr., better known as Buckwheat Zydeco, returns to Milwaukee to give the city an early taste of Mardi Gras. The Louis,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee