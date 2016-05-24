RSS

89 Godzilla

afro.jpg.jpe

Earlier this spring, Milwaukee producer/one-man band Matt Nastreleased Post Modern AltruisticSelf-Conscious Robots, his debut LP as 89 Godzilla. That was just a littleover two months ago, and he’s already dropped a follow-up: Afro Metal , a sim.. more

May 24, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

robots.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee producer 89Godzilla’s latest album is called Post Modern Altruistic Self-Conscious Robots ,and if the title sounds like something The Beastie Boys might have named acollection of instrumental demos, that’s oddly appropriate. The 26-ye.. more

Mar 9, 2016 8:00 PM On Music

Dismay greeted the 2008 departure from Milwaukee of the U.S. Bowling Congress’ headquarters. After all, bowling was almost as integral to our city in the old days as beer. The new title in Arcadia’s Images of America series isn’t a compr more

Nov 2, 2010 12:00 AM Books

DJ Kid Cut Up and his fellow DJs in the No Request crew have built a local empire around a very simple premise: spinning independent and alternative hip-hop alongside commercial rap. It’s a balanced formula that keeps hip-hop fans of all pe... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

SOCIAL UPDATES