9/11

anatomyofterror.jpg.jpe

In Anatomy of Terror: From the Death of Bin Laden to the Rise of the Islamic State, Ali Soufan, a bestselling author and Lebanese-born former counterintelligence operative for the FBI, writes in swift journalistic strokes about the leading ... more

Jun 13, 2017 2:15 PM Books

xx.jpg.jpe

It's been nearly five years since the last one, but the dreamy British indie-rock trio The xx will release a new album this month, I See You , and with it they've announced a huge run of tour dates. As part of the North American stretch of that to.. more

Jan 5, 2017 3:20 PM On Music

obama.jpg.jpe

For a president who distinguished himself from his predecessor by promising to extricate the United States from Iraq and Afghanistan, Barack Obama suddenly appears determined to maroon more

Sep 15, 2013 1:51 PM News Features

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

We discuss city development issues regularly on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, the A.V. Club's Matt Wild and I, but we're hardly experts on the topic. For this week's episode, we're joined.. more

Jul 18, 2013 3:30 PM On Music

supreme_court_us_2010.jpg.jpe

Jun 26, 2013 2:58 PM Daily Dose

george_w_bush73.jpg.jpe

Like all such monuments that former presidents construct to edify the public, the George W. Bush Presidential Center—opened with great ceremony in Texas last week—is mounted from its subject's point of view. more

May 3, 2013 3:41 PM News Features

120326_dick_cheney_605_ap.jpg.jpe

No doubt President Obama was deeply stung over the weekend to hear Dick Cheney criticize his new national security team. At a Wyoming Republican Party dinner, the former vice president briskly dismissed Obama's choices more

Feb 14, 2013 3:50 PM News Features

rand_paul_rect.jpg.jpe

Anyone truly concerned about the safety of U.S. diplomatic personnel abroad—and that should include every American—has fresh reason for fury over last September's disaster in Benghazi and its aftermath. But the target of public anger should... more

Feb 3, 2013 7:54 PM News Features

121128_susan_rice_ap_605.jpg.jpe

With the Republican right persisting in baseless persecution of Susan Rice, the U.N. Ambassador who may replace departing Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, it has left President Obama little choice but to move ahead with her nomination. I... more

Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM News Features

low-angelamorganphoto 33.jpg.jpe

Angela Morgan

Formed in 1993, Minnesota-based slowcore pioneers Low have lived through tremendous changes within the world of underground music. Such history affords them elder statesmen status at this point, and the strength more

Nov 26, 2012 2:32 PM Concert Reviews

gty_tommy_thompson_ll_121015_wblog.jpg.jpe

Desperate people do desperate things.That’s why former Gov. Tommy Thompson has taken so many cheap and untruthful shots at his rival for the U.S. Senate, Democrat Tammy Baldwin. more

Oct 31, 2012 4:53 PM Expresso

joec.jpg.jpe

During the festival of falsehood held by Republicans in Tampa, Fla., a few weeks ago, perhaps the very biggest lie emanated from the mouth of Jeb Bush, the Florida politician, entrepreneur and potential heir to the GOP presidential dynasty.... more

Sep 17, 2012 10:45 AM News Features

blogimage19697.jpe

Defending himself against the perception that he has no significant foreign policy experience, Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan has drawn fresh attention to one of the most... more

Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage18755.jpe

From the Memoirs of a Non-Enemy Combatant (Viking Adult) is Alex Gilvarry's fictional indictment of Homeland Security's post-9/11 paranoia. The book's hero, Boyet (“Boy”) Hernandez, is a rising star in the gossamer world of haut more

May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18601.jpe

Nothing aggravates Republicans like seeing nasty, effective tactics upon which they have so long relied being... more

May 7, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

blogimage18461.jpe

Wisconsinites are familiar with longtime Sen. Russ Feingold and his progressive foreign-policy vision. Now, readers everywhere can take in his ideas. Feingold, who spent nearly 20 years in the U.S. Senate, has authored a new book that looks... more

Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage16065.jpe

Ten years ago this week, I, like many living in Washington at the time, was fleeing my office building... more

Sep 9, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

blogimage13418.jpe

To understand the depths of shame and cynicism in the partisan stalling of health legislation for 9/11 first responders, it is only necessary to recall how eagerly Republican politicians once rushed to identify themselves with New York City... more

Dec 28, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage9432.jpe

We are still overwhelmingly more likely to die as aresult of getting into our cars every day than we are from boarding anairplane. But what air passengers know from experience is that any time anairplane is threatened, the government’s imme... more

Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

The play has received awide range of reviews in productions elsewhere in the country. A F UFOs, JFK, and Elvis ,Theater more

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

