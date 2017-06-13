9/11
Anatomy of Terror: From the Death of Bin Laden to the Rise of the Islamic State (W.W. Norton), by Ali Soufan
In Anatomy of Terror: From the Death of Bin Laden to the Rise of the Islamic State, Ali Soufan, a bestselling author and Lebanese-born former counterintelligence operative for the FBI, writes in swift journalistic strokes about the leading ... more
Jun 13, 2017 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Books
The xx Will Play The Eagles Ballroom in April
It's been nearly five years since the last one, but the dreamy British indie-rock trio The xx will release a new album this month, I See You , and with it they've announced a huge run of tour dates. As part of the North American stretch of that to.. more
Jan 5, 2017 3:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Striking Syria: Is Obama Too Much Like Bush—Or Not Enough?
For a president who distinguished himself from his predecessor by promising to extricate the United States from Iraq and Afghanistan, Barack Obama suddenly appears determined to maroon more
Sep 15, 2013 1:51 PM Joe Conason News Features
This Week on The Disclaimer: Discussing Downtown
We discuss city development issues regularly on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, the A.V. Club's Matt Wild and I, but we're hardly experts on the topic. For this week's episode, we're joined.. more
Jul 18, 2013 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Reactions to the Supreme Court’s Rulings on Marriage Equality
Jun 26, 2013 2:58 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Overdue Questions: What Might Be Missing From Bush's Presidential Library
Like all such monuments that former presidents construct to edify the public, the George W. Bush Presidential Center—opened with great ceremony in Texas last week—is mounted from its subject's point of view. more
May 3, 2013 3:41 PM Joe Conason News Features
Dismal Indeed: Why Dick Cheney Disdains The 'Second-Rate' Obama Team
No doubt President Obama was deeply stung over the weekend to hear Dick Cheney criticize his new national security team. At a Wyoming Republican Party dinner, the former vice president briskly dismissed Obama's choices more
Feb 14, 2013 3:50 PM Joe Conason News Features
Benghazi Hearings Reveal GOP Ignorance
Anyone truly concerned about the safety of U.S. diplomatic personnel abroad—and that should include every American—has fresh reason for fury over last September's disaster in Benghazi and its aftermath. But the target of public anger should... more
Feb 3, 2013 7:54 PM Joe Conason News Features
In Baseless Persecution of Susan Rice, Republican Reputations Will Sink
With the Republican right persisting in baseless persecution of Susan Rice, the U.N. Ambassador who may replace departing Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, it has left President Obama little choice but to move ahead with her nomination. I... more
Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Low @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Formed in 1993, Minnesota-based slowcore pioneers Low have lived through tremendous changes within the world of underground music. Such history affords them elder statesmen status at this point, and the strength more
Nov 26, 2012 2:32 PM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
Issue of the Week: Tommy’s Desperate
Desperate people do desperate things.That’s why former Gov. Tommy Thompson has taken so many cheap and untruthful shots at his rival for the U.S. Senate, Democrat Tammy Baldwin. more
Oct 31, 2012 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Bush Ignored Repeated Warnings of Terrorist Attack
During the festival of falsehood held by Republicans in Tampa, Fla., a few weeks ago, perhaps the very biggest lie emanated from the mouth of Jeb Bush, the Florida politician, entrepreneur and potential heir to the GOP presidential dynasty.... more
Sep 17, 2012 10:45 AM Joe Conason News Features
Paul Ryan's Foreign Policy 'Experience'
Defending himself against the perception that he has no significant foreign policy experience, Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan has drawn fresh attention to one of the most... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Post-9/11 Anxiety in a 'Non-Enemy Combatant'
From the Memoirs of a Non-Enemy Combatant (Viking Adult) is Alex Gilvarry's fictional indictment of Homeland Security's post-9/11 paranoia. The book's hero, Boyet (“Boy”) Hernandez, is a rising star in the gossamer world of haut more
May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Neville Books
Why the President's bin Laden Ad Drives Republicans Crazy
Nothing aggravates Republicans like seeing nasty, effective tactics upon which they have so long relied being... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 6 Comments
Feingold Offers Vision in 'While America Sleeps'
Wisconsinites are familiar with longtime Sen. Russ Feingold and his progressive foreign-policy vision. Now, readers everywhere can take in his ideas. Feingold, who spent nearly 20 years in the U.S. Senate, has authored a new book that looks... more
Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Ten Years Later, It's Time to 'Broaden the Context'
Ten years ago this week, I, like many living in Washington at the time, was fleeing my office building... more
Sep 9, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 2 Comments
Sept. 11 Heroes Disdained on the Right
To understand the depths of shame and cynicism in the partisan stalling of health legislation for 9/11 first responders, it is only necessary to recall how eagerly Republican politicians once rushed to identify themselves with New York City... more
Dec 28, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 4 Comments
Rituals of Pretend Security
We are still overwhelmingly more likely to die as aresult of getting into our cars every day than we are from boarding anairplane. But what air passengers know from experience is that any time anairplane is threatened, the government’s imme... more
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
Milwaukee Rep’s ‘Yankee Tavern’ Talks Conspiracies, 9/11
The play has received awide range of reviews in productions elsewhere in the country. A F UFOs, JFK, and Elvis ,Theater more
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater