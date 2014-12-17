9 P.M.
This Weekend’s Holiday Festivities
We’re nine days away from Christmas and Greater Milwaukeecontinues to dazzle with a variety of events, get-togethers and holiday cheer.Here’s what’s happening this weekend!Friday, Dec. 19pabstmansion.comTwilight Tour at the Pabst MansionSp.. more
Dec 17, 2014 9:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
An Exploration Into The Meaning of Spirituals
Performer Stephen Scott Wormley graduated from Marquette University's theatre program a couple of years back. As a senior capstone project, he wrote and performed a one-man show about the meaning behind the lyrics of Negro Spirituals. In the yea.. more
Jan 2, 2013 7:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fresh Cut Collective
Live hip-hop bands tend to fall back on bland, anonymous grooves, as the actual music takes a backseat to the raps, but Milwaukee’s Fresh Cut Collective escapes this trap, giving the six players who back rapper Adebisi plenty to do. With more
May 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Medeski Martin and Wood
Having tired of the process of writing and recording an album, then touring behind it to exhaustion, the jazz-fusion trio Medeski Martin and Wood reversed the process for their recent trilogy of albums, collectively called The Radiolarian S... more
Nov 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee