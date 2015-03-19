98.3
Jammin’ with the Ladies
It's not strictly for African-American ladies, but “The Gathering: What Women Want”has females listening to WJMR Jammin' 98.3 FM in mind. The 13th annual event, hosted by Milwaukee’s adult R&B and oldies station and Milwaukee County's Departme.. more
Mar 19, 2015 3:46 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Kohler Arts Center’s Adventurous ‘Sense of Humor’
“My name is Mr. Weekend. I am an artoholic.” A giant white sock puppet with bulging blue eyes repeats these words from a corner of the art gallery in John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s current exhibition, “A Sense of Humor” (t more
Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Pump, pump, pump it up...
After 98.3's Basement Crew played this track a couple weeks back—damn the "embedding disabled by request" option on YouTube—I finally broke down and got Joe Budden's 2003 debut album. I'm glad I waited until the price dropped to about a dollar on .. more
Feb 5, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Big Fun & Juiceboxxx
Nothing about Milwaukee’s Big Fun sounds organic at first listen, from the band’s choppy, whirling beats to the omnipresent, blippy synths. Repeated listens, however, reveal that there’s ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments