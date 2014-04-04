RSS

Be

matt gorski dilla donuts.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.If you’ve been paying attention at all to Milwaukee music for the las,Music Feature more

Apr 4, 2014 3:34 PM Music Feature

Kudos: Milwaukee's Cream of the Cream City Awards for historic preservation honored 16 buildings, plus the Milwaukee Preservation Alliance and its president more

May 27, 2013 11:49 PM Around MKE

blogimage18904.jpe

The Shepherd Express goes to press before the polls close on Election Day, so at this moment we don't know whether Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican senators will survive their recall elections, or whether... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 10 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES