RSS

Do It Yourself

diy.jpg.jpe

The ladies of Broadminded will introduce their latest sketched comedy show in April. Produced by Milwaukee Comedy, Inc., Do It Yourself will explore the perils of do-it-yourself projects, with the cast playing on home improvement projects gone wro.. more

Mar 21, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

shortorders.jpg.jpe

There are two Mongolian barbecue restaurants in this area. The older restaurant, and my preferred choice, is Genghis Khan (725 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa). The barbecue is a tabletop grill topped with a metal sheet. more

Nov 19, 2012 8:42 PM Dining Preview

blogimage18539.jpe

Thanks to do-it-yourself (DIY) fashion, runway looks have become much more affordable. DIY style has gained widespread acclaim in recent years, as countless blogs and websites have devoted themselves to teaching others how to cost-effective... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage6772.jpe

Need an alternative to expensive facials, cleansers, lotions and toners? Worried about chemical ingredients and their impact on your skin, health and environment? Whether you're looking to green your beauty routine or pamper your complexion on a .. more

Apr 14, 2011 6:40 PM Health & Wellness

blogimage10105.jpe

Dan Hicks has been playing for half a century, and although his 1969 debut LP with His Hot Licks, Original Recordings , wasn’t much of a success, it preceded a line of more successful albums that established the group as a cult more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6772.jpe

African-Americansoul food has come to Milwaukee’s Downtown, thanks to 311 Restaurant(311 E. Wisconsin Ave.). A hot spot for promotional visits fromnationally touring R&B and hip-hop artists, 31,Dining Out more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES