Do It Yourself
Broadminded Riffs on the Perils of Doing It Yourself
The ladies of Broadminded will introduce their latest sketched comedy show in April. Produced by Milwaukee Comedy, Inc., Do It Yourself will explore the perils of do-it-yourself projects, with the cast playing on home improvement projects gone wro.. more
Mar 21, 2014 6:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Genghis Khan’s Do-It-Yourself Barbecue
There are two Mongolian barbecue restaurants in this area. The older restaurant, and my preferred choice, is Genghis Khan (725 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa). The barbecue is a tabletop grill topped with a metal sheet. more
Nov 19, 2012 8:42 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Jenni Radosevich's 'DIY Style' Fashion Tips
Thanks to do-it-yourself (DIY) fashion, runway looks have become much more affordable. DIY style has gained widespread acclaim in recent years, as countless blogs and websites have devoted themselves to teaching others how to cost-effective... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
DIY Facials
Need an alternative to expensive facials, cleansers, lotions and toners? Worried about chemical ingredients and their impact on your skin, health and environment? Whether you're looking to green your beauty routine or pamper your complexion on a .. more
Apr 14, 2011 6:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Dan Hicks and His Hot Licks
Dan Hicks has been playing for half a century, and although his 1969 debut LP with His Hot Licks, Original Recordings , wasn’t much of a success, it preceded a line of more successful albums that established the group as a cult more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Short Orders (311 Restaurant)
African-Americansoul food has come to Milwaukee’s Downtown, thanks to 311 Restaurant(311 E. Wisconsin Ave.). A hot spot for promotional visits fromnationally touring R&B and hip-hop artists, 31,Dining Out more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview