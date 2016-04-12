RSS

Once

12733596_10154701540501164_6321385493435636032_n.jpg.jpe

Photo by Joan Marcus

Jane Flieller, co-founder and managing director of In Tandem Theatre, and Jill Anna Ponasik, producing artistic director of Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT), have admired each other’s work for years and have come together for the first time to... more

Apr 12, 2016 4:44 PM Theater

motherhoodoutloud.jpg.jpe

It’s true: Everyone has a mom. Whether you grew up with your birth mom or a surrogate mother/father figure, we all have narratives to share about our interactions with our parents.,Theater more

Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Theater

12733596_10154701540501164_6321385493435636032_n.jpg.jpe

Photo by Joan Marcus

There’s a space for big, expensive touring musicals. The Marcus Center’s 2,305 seat-capacity Uihlein Hall is perfect for the big feeling of immensity in a big, big touring broadway show with huge sets and ridiculous numbers of dancers and thin.. more

Mar 25, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Last season, the electrifying rookie point guard helped lead the Bucks to their most regular-season wins in nine years. The previous year was spent in Italy as the first all-American to forgo college and play professionally in Europe. As fo... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

blogimage599.jpe

Although it might not be as memorable as Elliott Smith’s “Miss Misery” performance or Three 6 Mafia’s unlike win for “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp,” the Academy Awards’ Best Original Song category delivered the most satisfying of tonight’s victor.. more

Feb 24, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage599.jpe

Dear EarthTalk: Where do the leading presidential candidates stand on the issue of climate S. ,News Features more

Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES