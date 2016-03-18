RSS

She

mkeday.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Day,the annual celebration of community pride, heads into its sixth year with aconcert and fundraising event at Turner Hall Ballroom on Thursday, April 14.A roster of five local headliners and one youth artsensemble will take.. more

Mar 18, 2016 5:26 PM Around MKE

When Salon Thor opened in Bay View in 2007, the neighborhood didn’t exactly need another salon. But Thor and his staff have managed to become breakout stars in a crowded field, thanks to excellent skills, attention to customer service and t... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

Vanishing Point is an almost classic, a run that stopped at third base. The 1971 film by Richard Sarafian features an existential figure, known only as Kowalski, speeding west across the American badlands for San Francisco. He’s a deliveryman in .. more

Mar 11, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2877.jpe

She—a lavish two-CD set written byveteran She ,None more

Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES