The Both
Stream The Milwaukee-Themed Episode of NPR's "Ask Me Another"
Last month NPR's weekly trivia and word game show "Ask Me Another" swung through Milwaukee to record an episode at the Pabst Theater. The episode turned out to be a Milwaukee-centric affair, with questions inspired by "Happy Days" and the show's i.. more
May 8, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Milwaukee Inspired Aimee Mann and Ted Leo To Start a Band, Write a Song Called "Milwaukee"
Turns out you're not the only one who thinks the Bronze Fonz just doesn't look quite right. Ted Leo and Aimee Mann thought the same thing when they encountered the statue before their show at the Pabst Theater last fall."Walking along Milwaukee's .. more
Jan 24, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Go Authentic at Fortune Chinese Restaurant
Fortune Chinese Restaurant has two locations, each with two menus. The one in Hales Corners (5512 S. 108th St.) is the larger and nicer spot. (The other is located at 2945 S. 108th St., West Allis.) You will be handed an Americanized Chines... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Melismatics w/ Disaster March and Revolush
It’s a safe bet that the Melismatics, a Minneapolis alt-rock band with tagged-teamed husband/wife vocals, spent a fair portion of their youth glued to the TV set, watching “120 Minutes.” The group’s latest album, 2009’s Ac more
Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee